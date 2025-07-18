The UAE's future cities must be designed to anticipate tomorrow's needs

As the UAE’s real estate market matures, so does the expectation of what its cities must deliver. For decades, success in urban development was often measured by speed, scale and sales. But the challenges cities face today – from climate risk to infrastructure strain and changing social expectations – demand more than expansion. They require foresight, integration and a renewed sense of purpose in how we plan, build and manage urban life.

Urban development can help tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time: energy efficiency, public health, mobility, water security and inclusivity. Our current landscape demands developing cities that are not only economically viable but environmentally sustainable and socially responsive.

In Sharjah, this transition is already visible. In the first quarter of this year, the emirate recorded Dh13.2 billion ($3.59 billion) in real estate transactions – a 31.9 per cent increase year-on-year. This momentum is a reflection of investor confidence, strategic governance and a clear focus on long-term infrastructure planning. It also highlights a key opportunity: to ensure that the rapid pace of growth is matched by a commitment to shaping cities that endure and thrive.

One of the clearest lessons from recent years is that real estate can no longer operate in silos. The most effective cities are those that function as complete ecosystems, where utilities, transport, environment, culture and health are connected in meaningful ways. Integration, not innovation alone, is becoming the real differentiator.

This thinking is what has guided our work in building Khalid Bin Sultan City, a new development in Sharjah that brings together net-zero-ready infrastructure, smart technology, world-class design, lush neighbourhoods and enriching cultural venues – not as separate features, but as a holistic urban framework.

One of the clearest lessons from recent years is that real estate can no longer operate in silos

The aim is not to create a showcase, but a working, replicable model: a city of the future designed to be climate-smart, sustainable and people-first from the outset. Here, waste will be collected and treated onsite as well as offsite at circularity facilities within our waste management ecosystem.

Smart waste collection will support segregation at the source so that the maximum amount of recyclable waste is recovered and reintroduced into the circular economy. Committed to low-carbon emissions, this city will draw its energy from renewable sources, whether through solar or waste-to-energy systems, and feature resilient infrastructure built to “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” standards. To ease stress on finite supplies, wastewater and rainwater will be completely reused as well.

Sustainable urban systems naturally call for a mutual focus on robust innovation. In Khalid Bin Sultan City, a citywide digital twin will allow real-time optimisation of urban operations, facilitating data-backed decision-making to enhance quality of life for residents. Smart apps and platforms will help us serve people more efficiently and transparently, especially when decentralised digital identities will seamlessly tie access across homes, offices and services.

People will be the beating heart of the city. A dedicated cultural centre, enhanced by public art dotting the city and a vibrant cultural programming, will spark conversations and inspire dialogue rooted in creativity and heritage. Residents and visitors alike will find canopies of native and adaptive trees shading generous pathways and car-free zones, allowing them to safely explore, interact and connect. Recreational amenities within a walkable distance, health-focused facilities and electric micro-mobility networks will be consciously designed to improve overall accessibility and well-being.

These aren’t futuristic ideas. They are practical responses to questions modern cities around the world are already being faced with. Questions about how to scale clean energy. How to design for walkability in hot climates. How to ensure that digitalisation enhances public services without increasing complexity. And how to make sustainability not just a compliance box to check off but an embedded outcome.

Khalid Bin Sultan City. Photo: Beeah

What matters the most is the user – the resident, the visitor, the worker – and how well the city anticipates their needs, removes friction, and supports a balanced, healthy and connected lifestyle.

Urban development is increasingly expected to do more than generate short-term returns. It is being asked to deliver against broader mandates: national sustainability goals, knowledge economy targets, public health outcomes and social inclusion. This does not mean real estate is becoming less commercial, rather the market is evolving to reward resilience, impact and adaptability.

In the UAE, we are fortunate to have national strategies that provide both direction and ambition – from the Net Zero 2050 Strategy to long-term urban planning frameworks. The responsibility now sits not only with governments but with developers, designers and operators. If we are to build cities that last, we need to start with systems thinking, a holistic approach that embeds sustainability from the start. We need to ensure that new districts are walkable, connected and culturally grounded; we need to look beyond the numbers to treat data as a core tool for better governance and service delivery.

Systems thinking also means embracing a wider perspective. Sharjah, for instance, is building with intent to shape an urban identity that is rooted in culture, inclusivity and forward planning. There is room for many models in the UAE’s urban landscape. What matters is that each one delivers for the people who will inhabit them.

This is what the cities of the future demand. And this is where the opportunity lies – not in more construction, but in better co-ordination. Not in aesthetics alone, but in outcomes that are measurable, meaningful and lasting, beyond tomorrow.

