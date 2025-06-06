Abu Dhabi's Fahid Island plans give us another peek at the city's extraordinary future

Developer Aldar Properties this week announced its plans for Fahid Island, the sliver of land that sits between Abu Dhabi’s Yas and Jubail islands and connects via the road-and-bridge network with Saadiyat.

By doing so, we now have a more complete picture of the plan for this quartet of isles that cluster from the mainland near Zayed International Airport to the top of Abu Dhabi city and the Mina Zayed district – and a better sense of the city’s present and its prospective future.

The developer said at the launch of its Fahid master plan that it will deliver a range of luxury apartments, townhouses and villas to the island, as well as a range of other amenities. Aldar described the project as being designed to draw people from around the city to use its leisure facilities and it was expecting international interest in the scheme.

Next door, development of Jubail Island carries on at pace as regular users of the Saadiyat highway will testify. JIIC, the investment company at the heart of the island’s development, has previously said the project will combine six residential village estates. Jubail will also be home to a branch of Gordonstoun school, via a licensing agreement that will use the storied Scottish institution’s expertise and curriculum.

The plan also allows for the majority of the island to remain as a salt marsh and mangrove sanctuary. The natural beauty of Jubail’s Mangrove Walking Park is already a fixture of the city’s ever-expanding visitor experience.

With each passing year, both Saadiyat and Yas, which bookend Jubail and Fahid, become more impressive environments.

On Saadiyat, the multi-sensory experience that is TeamLab Phenomena opened in the cultural district earlier this spring. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum are rapidly moving from architectural dream to built reality. So too the Natural History Museum, which promises to be a time capsule that takes visitors back to millions of years ago. Louvre Abu Dhabi has been a much-loved fixture of Saadiyat since it opened in late 2017. Banks of housing stock are fast emerging from the ground, which also hosts prominent education establishments, restaurants, hotels and a long ribbon of luxury housing at its far boundary, known as Hidd.

With each passing year, both Saadiyat and Yas, which bookend Jubail and Fahid, become more impressive environments

Yas, the buffer before the mainland, rightly stakes its claim as a world-class entertainment destination with its concert arena, F1 track, multiple theme parks - Warner Bros, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Seaworld - as well as hotels, offices, several hues of residential stock and a full suite of leisure pursuits. The latest announcement, delivered last month, is arguably the biggest headliner of them all: the arrival of Disneyland within a decade.

Experts say the Disney effect is already in motion, with the announcement instantly creating more interest in the residential property market in the city. That may provide mixed news for those seeking to move to the island, with prices likely to increase, but the overall impact of Disney’s arrival is largely positive. Certainly, its presence will also accelerate growth in some sectors of the job market, too.

If the Disney effect is at work at one end of that chain of islands, the Bilbao or Guggenheim effect has also been long talked about at the other end, in the context of the cultural district.

The introduction of the Guggenheim to the Spanish port city, now almost 30 years ago, helped kickstart economic development and urban regeneration. Its impact will be felt differently in Abu Dhabi, however, sitting as it will do within Saadiyat’s constellation of cultural stars, but there is also little doubt the Guggenheim will have an effect in Abu Dhabi, too.

It is easy to forget now that Saadiyat and Yas were only connected to the city in 2009, with the opening of the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge and associated motorway that linked these islands with the mainland and the city and the complete offering we see now. The opening of that infrastructure was the moment that the exquisitely detailed scale models of what the future might look like began their journey towards the present.

Around the same late aughts period, famed architect and urbanist Rem Koolhaas remarked “the Gulf is not just reconfiguring itself, it’s reconfiguring the world”, in reference not just to the plans that were emerging across in the region. Perhaps people also took it to mean that the spectacular was possible in a way that had once been impossible, such as the world’s tallest building opening in Dubai in 2009.

It also used to be traditional to frame pieces about Abu Dhabi internationally with the idea of something extraordinary happening in the desert environment. With hindsight, those portrayals only told a fragment of the whole story, being overly focused on the possibility of structures emerging from barren ground rather than what was supporting that development in the first place.

What they missed were the intangible assets of the city and the country, such as the safety of society – UAE cities are consistently ranked the safest in the world – and the certainty and confidence that means those visions were always destined to become reality. As much as the renderings and sketches are there to entice – in Fahid today, just as they were for yesteryear Saadiyat – it is that certainty about today that makes the possibility of tomorrow so exciting.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

UAE%20Warriors%2045%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0DMain%20Event%0D%3A%20Lightweight%20Title%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAmru%20Magomedov%20def%20Jakhongir%20Jumaev%20-%20Round%201%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-Main%20Event%0D%3A%20Bantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERany%20Saadeh%20def%20Genil%20Franciso%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20150%20lbs%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWalter%20Cogliandro%20def%20Ali%20Al%20Qaisi%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERenat%20Khavalov%20def%20Hikaru%20Yoshino%20-%20Round%202%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EVictor%20Nunes%20def%20Nawras%20Abzakh%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EYamato%20Fujita%20def%20Sanzhar%20Adilov%20-%20Round%201%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAbdullo%20Khodzhaev%20def%20Petru%20Buzdugen%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20139%20lbs%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERazhabali%20Shaydullaev%20def%20Magomed%20Al-Abdullah%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ECong%20Wang%20def%20Amena%20Hadaya%20-%20Points%20(unanimous%20decision)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EKhabib%20Nabiev%20def%20Adis%20Taalaybek%20Uulu%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20Heavyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBartosz%20Szewczyk%20def%20Artem%20Zemlyakov%20-%20Round%202%20(TKO)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.