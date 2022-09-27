Sharjah’s Beeah and Egypt’s Green Planet enter Sharm El Sheikh waste management pact

Sharjah's environmental management company Beeah Group and Egypt's Green Planet have entered a contract to provide city cleaning services for Sharm El Sheikh.

The 10-year contract will provide waste management and cleaning services to the Egyptian resort city before, during and after the Cop27 summit in November, Beeah said.

Beeah and Green Planet, a company specialised in environmental solutions, will introduce future-ready waste management strategies that align with Egypt’s sustainability agenda, it said. These include using waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions and recycling services.

“Through our solutions and services, we aim to keep the city clean, preserve the environment and pioneer a sustainable quality of life for residents and visitors," Khaled Al Huraimel, chief executive of Beeah Group, said.

The companies plan to use a network of RFID-tagged [Radio-frequency identification] bins, a GPS-enabled fleet and a skilled workforce, to set a new standard for operational efficiency and meeting waste management demand.

The contract covers the entire city, including places around the Sharm El SheikhInternational Convention Centre, where Cop27 is to be held, and tourist hotspots in desert and beach areas.

“Over the next decade, in partnership with Green Planet, our goal is to scale up services, build on zero-waste to landfill strategies, and help shape Sharm El Sheikh into a sustainable, smart city of the future,” Mr Al Huraimel said.

Beeah and Green Planet will carry out on-ground activities to foster a culture of recycling and proper waste disposal among communities.

“We are optimistic about the future and look forward to working with the South Sinai governorate and environmental affairs institutions to enhance waste management infrastructure in Sharm El Sheikh, which will help maintain its position as a leading tourist destination,” said Mohamed Asaad, chairman of the board of directors of Green Planet.

Recycling used cooking oil is one of the specialised waste collection services that Beeah and Green Planet will offer. This would help to minimise the burden on public plumbing infrastructure that arises from used cooking oil disposal through pipes and drains, while also enabling the production of alternative green fuels, Beeah said.

The companies plan to deploy used cooking oil deposit machines in places throughout the city. Thousands of special used cooking oil collection bottles will be distributed among residents.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has inaugurated environmental management company Beeah's new headquarters

Beeah Group is now the parent company to several key businesses, including waste collection and city cleaning services unit Beeah Tandeef, waste processing and materials recovery subsidiary Beeah Recycling and clean and renewable power division Beeah Energy.

It also owns consulting, research and innovation business Beeah Environment Services, future technology and digital ventures unit Beeah Digital and Beeah Transport, which focuses on green mobility and self-driving transport.

Beeah, which is active in the waste management, energy, healthcare and technology sectors in the UAE, is also charting an expansion in Saudi Arabia.

The contract with Sharm El Sheikh is Beeah's second in Egypt. In 2020, it signed the Middle East’s largest waste management contract with the New Administrative Capital, which is aiming for an ambitious landfill waste diversion rate of 80 per cent.