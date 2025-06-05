The UAE can model a vision of social cohesion that includes its bond with the natural world

Community is not merely about human connections – it is about the intricate web of relationships that sustain us all. During the UAE's 2025 Year of Community, we celebrate a fundamental truth: that our strongest communities are those that recognise their dependence on, and responsibility to, the natural world. Our national identity, cultural practices and social bonds have all been shaped by our relationship with the land and sea that surround us. To speak of community in the UAE is to speak of nature itself.

For generations, Emiratis have understood that individual survival depends on collective effort, and collective effort depends on environmental stewardship. The desert taught us to share scarce water resources. The sea taught us to co-ordinate fishing expeditions and pearl diving. The mountains taught us to create pathways not just for ourselves, but for those who would follow. These environments did not just demand co-operation – they created it.

This reciprocal relationship is embedded in our cultural practices. When Bedouin families gathered around their fires under star-filled skies, they shared not just warmth but stories that connected them to the land. When coastal villages established rotating fishing grounds, they were practising early forms of conservation that maintained ecological balance and community harmony. The traditional majlis – our communal gathering space – was often situated under the shade of ghaf trees, nature literally providing the foundation for social cohesion.

Today's research confirms what our ancestors intuitively understood: that environmental and community health are inseparable. Studies show that neighbourhoods with accessible green spaces have stronger social ties, lower crime rates and better mental health outcomes. Communities that participate in habitat restoration report increased feelings of belonging and purpose. Conservation projects that engage local stakeholders deliver more sustainable outcomes for people and nature.

As we face unprecedented global challenges such as climate change, habitat destruction and displacement, the connection between environmental and community resilience becomes even more vital

As we celebrate the Year of Community, we recognise that environmental stewardship forms a natural and complementary dimension of this national focus. When we protect mangrove forests, we are not simply preserving carbon sinks, we are safeguarding cultural knowledge and traditions passed down through generations. When we restore desert ecosystems, we are not just saving endangered species, we are preserving the landscapes that have shaped our poetry, art and collective memory. These environmental actions strengthen the very communities we are celebrating this year.

The UAE's conservation initiatives reflect this integrated understanding. Our protected areas preserve not just biodiversity but also landscapes that hold cultural significance for Emiratis. Our fishing regulations honour maritime traditions that have been part of our heritage for generations. Our species reintroduction programmes, such as for the Arabian oryx, restore not just ecological balance but also important symbols that connect our people to their shared identity.

This holistic approach extends beyond our borders. Through the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, we support community-led conservation in more than 170 countries, recognising that when local people are empowered as environmental stewards, both nature and social cohesion flourish. These efforts acknowledge that biodiversity loss threatens not just ecosystems but the cultural practices, traditional knowledge and community bonds that depend on them.

As we face unprecedented global challenges such as climate change, habitat destruction and displacement, the connection between environmental and community resilience becomes even more vital. When ecosystems collapse, communities fragment. When traditions tied to the land are lost, social fabrics fray. This is why environmental protection is not separate from community building, it is an essential component of it.

Later this year, the UAE will host the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, bringing together conservationists, Indigenous peoples, scientists and policymakers from around the world. This gathering embodies our understanding that effective conservation requires diverse communities working in harmony, just as healthy ecosystems depend on biodiversity. By hosting this critical dialogue, we demonstrate that community values and environmental values are one and the same.

Building truly resilient communities requires collective action across sectors. Businesses must recognise that their operations depend on and affect both natural and social capital. Educational institutions must teach ecological literacy as a foundation for civic engagement. Government initiatives can consider how community development and environmental awareness often support each other in meaningful ways. And individuals must understand that their daily choices affect both the natural systems that sustain us and the social bonds that give life meaning.

In this Year of Community, the UAE has an opportunity to model a vision of social cohesion that extends beyond human relationships to encompass our enduring bond with the natural world. The same values that strengthen our communities – co-operation, foresight and generosity – are precisely those needed to address our environmental challenges. By nurturing both our human connections and our relationship with nature, we honour our heritage while securing a more sustainable and harmonious future.

This is the deeper meaning of community, one that recognises humans not as separate from nature but as an integral part of it. By protecting the environments that have shaped us, we strengthen the very foundations upon which our communities are built. In doing so, we create a legacy of connection that will sustain generations to come.

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions