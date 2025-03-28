African manatees Nyokoti and Sengou at The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
African manatees Nyokoti and Sengou at The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi's thriving manatees prove vital conservation ambassadors

The two African marine mammals are far more than star attractions at The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

March 28, 2025