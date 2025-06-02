Italy and the UAE are forging the future together

Today, Italy celebrates its Republic Day – a time to reflect on the values of freedom, the rights of the person and labour that underpin our Constitution. It is also a moment to honour the partnerships that allow us to project those values on to the global stage. Few are as vibrant and future-oriented as the one between Italy and the UAE.

This year, our celebrations take on special significance. Just a few months ago, Italy welcomed the first-ever state visit by a UAE President. The visit of President Sheikh Mohamed was, in every sense, historic. It marked the beginning of a new strategic co-operation between our nations.

Italy and the UAE are no strangers to each other. For centuries, Italian and Arab merchants crossed the spice route, trading goods, ideas and talent. Even in a time without trade insurance, Swift codes or arbitration mechanisms, Italians came to the Gulf driven by trust in their partners. That trust endures. In an uncertain world, our ability to rely on one another is what makes us, truly, unstoppable together. Its legacy continues to surface even today, as shown by the recent exhibition “From Sharjah to Rome via the Spice Route”, held at the Roman Forum, which celebrated our long-lasting exchanges and mutual influences.

Our bond is more than historical. It is visionary. A vision we now encapsulate in this year’s Republic Day motto: “Forging the Future Together.”

Over the past months, that vision has turned into reality. Trade between our countries has reached record highs, with Italian exports to the UAE exceeding those to Egypt, Morocco and Libya combined. Remarkably, we export more to the UAE than to India – a nation with more than 140 times its population. Over 600 Italian companies now operate in the UAE, and Italian investments in the country have grown by more than 50 per cent in the past five years.

Volunteers wave the Italian flag during the Italian Day as part of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. AFP

It is no surprise then that Italy was the first country to ask the European Commission to start negotiations for a free trade agreement with the UAE. Now that these negotiations have started, we hope they will be finalised soon. Italy and the UAE are also partners in the new India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, a crucial link to connect our continents and create new opportunities for growth.

The UAE’s decision to invest up to €40 billion (Dh167 billion) in Italy reflects a deep level of trust and alignment. These investments focus on shared priorities: artificial intelligence, energy transition, real estate, digital infrastructure, space exploration and rare earth supply chains. Our co-operation stretches across every frontier, from the depths of the sea to the vastness of space. New ambitious partnerships have been recently launched, such as the construction of a next-generation data centre in Italy with advanced carbon capture technology; a massive project to use Europe’s largest supercomputer cluster in Italy; new co-operation programmes on space.

Our relations are grounded not only in strategic interests, but also in people. In the strength of personal relationships, family ties and social bonds. Over 20,000 Italians live and work in the UAE, fully integrated into a society of more than 200 nationalities. They bring expertise, innovation and the Italian way of life. Among them, more than 160 Italian researchers and academics contribute daily to cutting-edge projects across UAE institutions.

Together with the UAE, we feel responsible for helping those in need with humanitarian aid

Our partnership has also a global reach. Italy and the UAE are conducing efforts in Africa with a common approach. We co-operate with African governments and peoples to foster prosperity in this dynamic continent full of opportunities. This same spirit shapes our global diplomacy. Italy and the UAE stand for dialogue over divisive agendas, hope over despair, and tolerance over extremism.

Together with the UAE, we feel responsible for helping those in need with humanitarian aid. We have provided significant assistance to the civilians in Gaza who have been suffering for far too long. It is the children, the elderly and the sick who are suffering the most. Now, as Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani clearly stated, the bombings in Gaza must stop, humanitarian aid must resume as soon as possible, and respect for international humanitarian law must be restored.

In particular, we share the words of peace of Pope Leo XIV, echoing from Rome to the world, and we remain inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, which guides our commitment to interfaith dialogue.

The message of this Republic Day is clear: Italy and the UAE have a long history in common based on mutual trust. However, our strength lies not only in our past, but also in our forward-looking partnership.

By building on our mutual trust and our common vision, we can “Forge the Future Together”.

