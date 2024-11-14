Then US President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, on January 2, 2019. AFP
Then US President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, on January 2, 2019. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Trump's cabinet picks say a lot already about what to expect of this administration

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

November 13, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today