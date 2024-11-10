US President-elect Donald Trump’s election win shows a grand realignment in American politics has taken place. AP
US President-elect Donald Trump’s election win shows a grand realignment in American politics has taken place. AP

Opinion

Comment

Donald Trump has remade US politics despite - not because of - his policies

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

November 10, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today