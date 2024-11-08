Trump courted the Muslim vote in Michigan in the final days of his campaign. Getty Images
Trump courted the Muslim vote in Michigan in the final days of his campaign. Getty Images

Opinion

Comment

Why Muslim voters helped Trump win the White House

Marwa Maziad
Marwa Maziad
Dr Marwa Maziad is visiting assistant professor of comparative civil-military relations at the University of Maryland

November 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today