House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Reuters
House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Reuters

News

US

Who is Elise Stefanik, Trump's new ambassador to the UN?

Pro-Israel hawk gained national recognition for questioning US university leaders over campus anti-Semitism

Adla Massoud
Ellie Sennett

November 12, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC