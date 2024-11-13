Trump confirms Marco Rubio is his pick for secretary of state

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that Senator Marco Rubio as his pick for US secretary of state.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State,” Mr Trump said in statement. “Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.”

Mr Rubio's name first circulated on Monday, but unlike with other cabinet picks, Mr Trump was slow to confirm. The Florida senator sitting on both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. He is staunchly pro-Israel and known for his hawkish views on Iran, China and Cuba.

In the aftermath of Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which sparked the more than year-long conflict that has consumed the region, Mr Rubio came out strong in support of Israel.

“I want them to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on,” Mr Rubio once told a protester. “These people are viscous animals who did horrifying crimes.”

The senator has backed military and economic aid to Israel and endorsed the controversial move of the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2018.

“I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again,” Mr Trump said in his statement.

