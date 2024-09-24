The world needs to change paths to avoid a future filled with disinformation, among other issues, a session at the Human Rights council in Geneva heard this month. AFP
Facts, credibility and the value of shared truth

Branko Brkic
Maria Ressa

September 24, 2024