A vendor sells balloons amid traffic on a busy street in Kabul on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
A vendor sells balloons amid traffic on a busy street in Kabul on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Opinion

Comment

The case for snapping out of pessimism

Mustafa Alrawi is group director of editorial partnerships at International Media Investments and a columnist for The National

September 20, 2024