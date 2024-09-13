Karim Khalloufi lost his sister Khadijah Khalloufi in the Grenfell Tower fire, speaking during a press conference with the immediate families of 34 of the 72 people killed in the fire in 2017, on September 4. PA Wire
Karim Khalloufi lost his sister Khadijah Khalloufi in the Grenfell Tower fire, speaking during a press conference with the immediate families of 34 of the 72 people killed in the fire in 2017, on SeptShow more

Opinion

Comment

The Grenfell fire and Covid-19 inquiries make UK inequalities all too clear

Shelina Janmohamed is an author and a culture columnist for The National

September 13, 2024