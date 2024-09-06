Telegram founder Pavel Durov's attitude to family life evokes more a Howard Hughes vibe than that of a Patagonia-wearing Silicon Valley tech bro. Reuters
Telegram founder Pavel Durov's attitude to family life evokes more a Howard Hughes vibe than that of a Patagonia-wearing Silicon Valley tech bro. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Is Pavel Durov's arrest a cautionary tale for 'tech bros' outside America?

Mustafa Alrawi is group director of editorial partnerships at International Media Investments and a columnist for The National

September 06, 2024