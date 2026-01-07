Speaking plainly, languages are the key to success

In today’s diverse economy, growing cross-border trade has highlighted the necessity of multilingualism. The advantage of knowing multiple languages extends far beyond simple communication. Multilingualism allows people to build meaningful connections across cultures. Professionals who speak more than one language are better equipped to navigate global networks, participate in international collaborations with confidence and respond creatively to challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.

In many countries, people are most comfortable communicating in their native language in everyday life, work and social interaction. In China, for example, Mandarin and various Chinese dialects are dominant, with a very low percentage of the overall population fluent in English, while in many European countries, individuals often rely primarily on their mother tongue.

At the same time, numerous nations are making significant efforts to promote multilingualism. In the EU, 86 per cent of adults believe everyone should speak at least one foreign language, and 59 per cent can hold a conversation in a non-native language. Among young Europeans aged 15 to 24, 79 per cent can converse in a foreign language, and 39 per cent manage two or more. Across the EU, around 60 per cent of upper-secondary students study two or more foreign languages, with smaller countries seeing nearly 80 per cent of pupils learning multiple languages.

Multilingualism is a practical foundation for individuals and societies in a connected world. Silvia Razgova / The National

These trends demonstrate a dual reality: while local languages remain central to cultural identity, forward-looking countries are investing in language learning to prepare citizens for global engagement, bridging communities, cultures and markets.

Looking ahead, the importance of multilingualism will continue to grow. As trade, international collaboration and virtual connectivity expand, effective communication in multiple languages will become an essential skill. Language proficiency enhances cultural understanding and provides access to knowledge and ideas that might otherwise remain out of reach.

While many of us understand the importance of knowing more languages, developing that skill as an adult can often feel difficult. Language learning requires time, consistency and immersion, which are rarely available in busy adult lives. For children, however, it’s a different story.

Research shows young learners have a natural ability to absorb languages and, as a bonus, gain multiple mental benefits. Compared with monolingual peers, multilingual children tend to cultivate skills that support academic success across subjects, such as working memory, attention control, cognitive flexibility, logic, creativity, problem-solving and analytical thinking. Early exposure to multiple languages also broadens perspective, nurturing curiosity, empathy and confidence in social interactions.

The most recent US census showed that 27 per cent of children under the age of six are now learning a language other than English. This shift reflects how multilingualism is becoming a natural part of early childhood for many families.

Schools play a central role in enabling multilingual learning. When language education is integrated into the curriculum from the early years, rather than treated as an optional extra, students gain consistent exposure and structured support.

Effective multilingual education goes beyond grammar and vocabulary. It incorporates real-world contexts, such as collaborative projects, cultural exchange, discussion-based learning and reading diverse literature. This approach helps children internalise new languages naturally and apply them meaningfully. Schools that embrace multilingualism prepare students for multicultural workplaces, international education and global collaboration.

Learning multiple languages allows children to appreciate their own roots while understanding others. It builds a sense of identity and belonging while opening doors to other cultures. This dual awareness fosters inclusivity and social cohesion.

Ukrainian refugees, recently arrived in Brazil, receive Portuguese classes in May 2022. Effective multilingual education goes beyond grammar and vocabulary - it incorporates real-world contexts. EPA

Language diversity also supports cultural preservation. There are around 7,000 spoken or signed languages in use today. However, only 351 of these are used as languages of instruction in schools across the globe, and one language disappears every two weeks. Encouraging multilingual learning, including mother-tongue instruction alongside widely spoken languages, safeguards linguistic heritage and promotes equitable access to education.

Multilingualism is a practical foundation for individuals and societies in a connected world. Adults who embrace multiple languages unlock new opportunities. Children who learn languages early acquire cognitive, social, and cultural benefits that will serve them for life. Meanwhile, educational institutions that prioritise multilingual learning help shape citizens who are adaptable, empathetic, globally aware, and ready to make a difference in a complex global landscape.

The future belongs to those who can communicate, connect and collaborate across cultures, and multilingualism provides the key.