Donald Trump to declare English as official US language

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday making English the official US language.

Under the executive order, agencies will still be able to provide documents and services in languages other than English, with the goal to promote unity, government efficiency and civic engagement, according to the White House.

The executive order would rescind a federal mandate issued by former president Bill Clinton that agencies and other recipients of federal funding are required to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Republicans in Congress got the ball rolling earlier this month, introducing bills in the House of Representatives that would establish English as the official language.

The bill, led by Ohio Representative Bernie Moreno, would also establish “a uniform English language rule for naturalisation” of applicants to become US citizens.

One proponent of the bill in Congress, far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, announced the legislation alongside a bill to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Both of these are very important pieces of legislation that redirect our government back to putting America and Americans first and must become law,” Ms Greene said in a statement earlier this month.

The bills would provide a stronger mandate in US law than an executive order. Under the US Constitution, executive orders are among the weakest laws and can be overturned as easily as they are signed by the president.

The US has never had an official language at the federal level but the issue has been problematic for certain states.

The use of Spanish in public life, in particular, has sparked controversy over the years, including in Texas, which has a large Spanish-speaking community. In 2011, for example, a Texas state senator demanded that an immigrant rights activist speak English, not his native Spanish, at a legislative hearing.

In adopting an official language, a country recognises that only that language can be used on official documents, taught in schools and used in courts of law. Some states have designated English as their official language.

About 350 languages are spoken in the US. According to the US Census Bureau, some of the most widely spoken languages other than English are Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Arabic.

The US is one of only a handful of countries that do not have a declared official language, and many do not limit it to only one. Bolivia has 37 official languages, Zimbabwe has 16 and South Africa has 11.

Brief scores: Toss: Nepal, chose to field UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23 Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17 Result: UAE won by 21 runs Series: UAE lead 1-0

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Fixtures:

Monday, 1st 50-over match

Wednesday, 2nd 50-over match

Thursday, 3rd 50-over match

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450 employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Results 3pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m, Winner: Lancienegaboulevard, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Fawzi Nass (trainer). 3.35pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Turf) 1,600m, Winner: Al Mukhtar Star, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 4.10pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.45pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Speedy Move, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar. 5.20pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Moqarrar, Dane O’Neill, Erwan Charpy. 5.55pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Dolman, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Rock in a Hard Place: Music and Mayhem in the Middle East

Orlando Crowcroft

Zed Books

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

At a glance Fixtures All matches start at 9.30am, at ICC Academy, Dubai. Admission is free Thursday UAE v Ireland; Saturday UAE v Ireland; Jan 21 UAE v Scotland; Jan 23 UAE v Scotland UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan