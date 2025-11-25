Britain has boundless appeal, writes Chris Blackhurst, but survey respondents said they would rather base themselves elsewhere. Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Britain has boundless appeal, writes Chris Blackhurst, but survey respondents said they would rather base themselves elsewhere. Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Britain has boundless appeal, writes Chris Blackhurst, but survey respondents said they would rather base themselves elsewhere. Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Britain has boundless appeal, writes Chris Blackhurst, but survey respondents said they would rather base themselves elsewhere. Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Opinion

Why is the UAE attracting more Brits? Better lifestyle, it's that simple

  • English
  • Arabic
Chris Blackhurst is a former editor of The Independent, based in London

November 25, 2025

When it comes to soft power, Britain has boundless appeal. However, on harder, more tangible items, it is found wanting.

The exodus of billionaires and sports celebrities is attracting headlines – steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is the latest to leave the UK. These figures are receiving acres of publicity, but there are many more, nothing-like-as-wealthy, who are also making this identical, life-changing decision. The choice has been eased by the ever-rising draw of the UAE as a world commercial and trading hub, offering ease of relocation and excellent communications. What were regarded as obstacles in the past, no longer apply.

What is clear is that when it comes to doing the math, the UAE is winning every time. Britain is great, lovely even, but so, increasingly, is the UAE with the financial pluses to match. That is the strong conclusion of The National’s poll into perceived differences between UAE and UK, and why people choose to move between the two.

Asked for the first words that come to mind when thinking of the UK, the survey respondents put history, heritage, football, Premier League, London, Royal Family, monarchy, culture and arts at the forefront. Even Big Ben scored more highly than work, job opportunities, living standards.

Healthcare and education systems are rated favourably, as is the UK being a good place to bring up a family. As expected, the cold, wet weather, when compared with the sunny UAE, finds few friends. But then so do the high cost of living, security and safety, racism and discrimination, housing shortages and the expense of renting, and high taxes.

With Rachel Reeves’s budget this week, it is probable that these latter findings are only going to climb. The Chancellor appears set to increase taxes to plug the gap in the public purse, with the well-off financially almost certainly fixed in her sights.

Meanwhile, traditional and social media abound with lurid, frightening tales of growing UK crime. “Lawless London” has become a well-worn phrase. It is not necessarily true – the Metropolitan Police insists the capital is less crime-ridden – but somehow the opposite view prevails. It is not helped by the fact that many of the reported and much pored-over crimes relate to street robberies of luxury watches and jewellery – again targeting the rich, just the sort to be influenced into relocating to somewhere like the UAE.

Rising racism and discrimination is becoming an issue, the result of so much attention afforded to illegal immigration and the way in which the right, notably Reform UK, have made this such a hot political battleground. The atmosphere, particularly for non-whites such as Mr Mittal, is fast-becoming unpleasant if not downright hostile in places.

Housing also remains problematic. Labour said they would spark a housebuilding boom but have failed to do so. Homes, especially for the young, starter couples and first-time buyers, are in short supply. Property prices, and with them, rental values, again in London, are stubbornly high.

So, the UK, London, is a nice place to be, to live, to visit. Most of those surveyed residing in the UAE and certainly the younger, under-45 age groups said they had been. But for many folks, other aspects, especially when it comes to settling down permanently, are a major drawback.

Significantly, the overwhelming majority of the expats questioned were educated to graduate level. They also have full-time jobs and are married with young children. This confirms the UAE as a magnet for young, upwardly mobile professionals who are attracted by its low taxes, strong career prospects, warm climate and excellent conditions for raising children.

It mirrors some of the attractions of the UK, where, for example, bringing up a family also achieved a leading score. That fuels the sense of what drives Brits to settle in the UAE – the Emirates enables them to lead a life equivalent to the one they could have led had they stayed, albeit more affordable, with blue skies and sun. This is a key differentiator, a clincher, for those UK inhabitants debating where to choose to live. Other competing international-leaning business centres in Europe and Asia that are similarly holding out for employed, skilled, high-value incomers are unable to offer that same copycat ingredient.

Statistics reinforce the answer usually given when an expat is quizzed as to why they deserted the UK for UAE. This poll asked why would they not consider moving to the UK? A whopping 60 per cent-plus across the whole age range surveyed replied, “better lifestyle in the UAE”. It’s that simple. There is a residual love for the UK, make no mistake, for its history, beauty, pageantry, schools, NHS and yes, the Premiership, but people would rather base themselves and their families in the Emirates. Unless Ms Reeves plays safe, that percentage is likely to rise further still.

Previous men's records
  • 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin
  • 2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin
  • 2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin
  • 2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin
  • 2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin
  • 2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin
  • 2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin
  • 2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London
  • 2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago
  • 2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Brief scores:

Toss: Nepal, chose to field

UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23

Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17

Result: UAE won by 21 runs

Series: UAE lead 1-0

COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile

Started: 2013

Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev

Sector: e-commerce

Size: 600 plus

Stage: still in talks with VCs

Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Related
Timeline

2012-2015

The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East

May 2017

The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts

September 2021

Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act

October 2021

Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence 

December 2024

Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group

May 2025

The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan

July 2025

The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan

August 2025

Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision

October 2025

Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange

November 2025

180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Main report
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Test

Director: S Sashikanth

Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan

Star rating: 2/5

How has net migration to UK changed?

The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019.

It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement.

The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023.

The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Polarised public

31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all

Source: YouGov

While you're here
The President's Cake

Director: Hasan Hadi

Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem 

Rating: 4/5

David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

Groom and Two Brides

Director: Elie Semaan

Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla

Rating: 3/5

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Updated: November 25, 2025, 6:34 PM
UKUAEMiddle East