Who is next on Hague hit list after Nexperia seizure puts skids on European car industry?

European carmakers are struggling. They are fighting fires on several fronts: trade wars; tight emissions controls; conflict in Ukraine that closed Russia to sales and denied supplies; policy switches over electrification; pandemic hangover, which continues in supply chains; falling consumer demand and fierce competition from Asian manufacturers.

The latest to feel the heat is Volkswagen. The German giant has reported its first quarterly loss for five years, of €1.07 billion ($1.24 billion). The firm, whose brands include Skoda, Seat, VW, Audi and Porsche, is citing Donald Trump's tariff blitz for costing it €5 billion a year.

“The result is much weaker compared to the same period last year,” Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said. “Higher tariffs, adjusting the product strategy at Porsche and write-downs to Porsche's value cost €7.5 billion.”

Aston Martin has also unveiled gloomy figures. To slash costs, the British luxury marque is reviewing plans for upcoming models. “This year has been marked by significant macroeconomic headwinds,” said its chief executive, Adrian Hallmark. Third-quarter revenue was down 27 per cent versus the same period last year, with the sharpest drop in the UK, where Aston Martin’s wholesale volumes fell by nearly a third.

As if that was not bad enough, fuel has been thrown on the flames from an unexpected quarter. Assembly lines could grind to a halt because of a growing dispute between the Dutch government and Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, which is headquartered in the Netherlands.

At the weekend, German auto parts supplier Bosch announced it is preparing to furlough staff at its Salzgitter plant if the row is not resolved. Volvo Cars and Volkswagen have warned they are also trying to avoid temporary site shutdowns in Europe as a result of the standoff. The fallout is not confined to Europe: Honda is cutting or suspending production at its plants in North America.

In short, given everything else that is going on, the industry needs the Nexperia impasse like the proverbial hole in the head.

Nexperia makes low-level chips that are widely used in electronic systems in cars to operate the lights, airbags, locks, windows and so forth. Not only in vehicles, Nexperia semiconductors can be found inside a wide range of household consumer and mobile electrical devices and equipment, including refrigerators. Originally part of Philips, the business was sold to a Chinese consortium in 2017 and was later bought by China’s Wingtech, its current owner.

Without warning, on September 29 this year, the Netherlands seized control of the company. Claiming they were worried about the continued supply of the semiconductors, the Dutch invoked a piece of Cold War legislation from 1952 called the Essential Goods Act or the “Goods Availability Law” to take charge of Nexperia.

Nexperia employees at the semiconductor manufacturer's base in Hamburg. Getty Images

If it was their intention to guarantee future access to the chips, the decision has backfired spectacularly. The semiconductors are manufactured in Europe, but tested and packaged in China. In response to the Dutch move, the Chinese government reacted in the way you might expect and five days later, on October 4, they slapped export controls on Nexperia. That endangered car manufacturers and resulted in European diplomats desperately scrambling to unravel the mess.

The Dutch maintain they acted with the best intentions. But the widely held suspicion – not denied by The Hague – is that the sudden grab forms part of a larger game of chess, and that it was really acting to appease US interests. Nexperia owner Wingtech has been flagged by the US government as a possible national security risk.

The Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Vincent Karremans, has acknowledged that Chinese authorities suspect co-ordination between the Netherlands and US. This is because the Dutch intervened on the same day as the US Bureau of Industry and Security applied the “50 Percent Rule” and placed Nexperia on its export control list.

That is the September 2025 US law applying restrictions to any company that is owned 50 per cent or more by a foreign party on its Entity List. Nexperia is affected because it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wingtech, which was added to the list in late 2024.

“Of course, they suspect that we’re colluding with the Americans, which is not the case,” Karremans said. “That’s why we immediately intensified diplomatic engagement to explain that.” He insisted he took the preliminary decision to intervene several days before learning that US authorities would add Nexperia to their blacklist on the same weekend.

“We wondered whether this was a coincidence, but the explanation we received was that, due to the impending US government shutdown, they wanted to finalise the listing beforehand, to be safe,” Karremans said. “So yes, both actions happened on the same day, but it really was a coincidence.”

The Nexperia seizure threatens to damage car production in Europe. AFP

If so, it was a coincidence with huge ramifications. Nexperia supplies 49 per cent of the European automotive industry. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, lobby group is warning that output will be harmed. “Without these chips, European automotive suppliers cannot build the parts and components needed to supply vehicle manufacturers and this therefore threatens production stoppages,” the association said.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank are forecasting a 10 per cent drop in production, while warning of a 30 per cent cut in a “worst-case scenario”, just in Germany.

Companies are rushing to find alternative sources, but they will be lucky. Getting the substitutes approved takes time. “They're looking frantically for other suppliers, but these firms cannot build production capacity overnight,” said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of Germany's Centre for Automotive Research. He added that “this situation could go on for 12 to 18 months”.

Meanwhile, other firms with China links are wondering if they will be next on The Hague hit list. The episode sends a clear signal: there is an elevated threat to companies doing business in the Netherlands which is severely damaging the confidence of all Chinese enterprises and potential investors in Europe. Already, the seizure of Nexperia is having a knock-on impact on foreign investment in the Netherlands and across Europe. Investors value certainty and clarity, and by behaving in the manner it has, the Dutch government has fostered uncertainty.

Nexperia flags outside their headquarters in Nijmegen, Netherlands. Getty Images

The Dutch are thought to want to create a domestically-owned Nexperia successor. That, though, is unlikely to be easy and is fraught with business and legal implications. Certainly, there seems to be a degree of naivety on the Dutch part. As someone at Wingtech said: “Wingtech will robustly defend its rights and use every legal avenue to do so. The Dutch action is based on political conjecture, not commercial reality or legal principle.”

He said: “The actions of the Dutch government appear to be aimed at allowing a new Dutch-owned company to take Nexperia over. However, any Nexperia-successor company is doomed to fail.”

The Wingtech insider argued: “The customers simply won’t follow the new company. Due to the global nature of semiconductor supply chains, 80 per cent of Nexperia’s back-end capacity is within mainland China, and that’s where the customers will continue to get these parts.”

He predicted: “If this matter is not resolved very soon, there will be no company left for customers to return to, and hundreds of people in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK will lose their jobs with many more affected indirectly across Europe. Nexperia’s European employees are very concerned about this, but the company’s senior Dutch management appears oblivious to these concerns.”

At the weekend, as Bosch was issuing its warning, Wingtech published its third-quarter earnings. Nexperia’s numbers were contained within that. Nexperia delivered 4.3 billion yuan ($604 million) in sales, up 12 per cent year-on-year, and net profits of 724 million yuan ($102 million). These were record results for Nexperia.

If only Europe’s car companies could say the same any time soon.

SPECS Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Engine: two-litre 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 306hp Torque: 450Nm Price: JCW Clubman, Dh220,500; JCW Countryman, Dh225,500

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

RESULTS 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Yulong Warrior, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jordan Sport, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Conditions $200,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Jungle Cat, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Kimbear, Patrick Dobbs, Doug Watson 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $300,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $400,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 $250,000 (T) 2,410m

Winner: Hawkbill, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Premier League results Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 1 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 3 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Cardiff City 0 West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 0 Sunday Watford 2 Leicester City 1 Fulham 1 Chelsea 2 Everton 0 Liverpool 0

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Stormy seas Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders. We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice.

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday Sassuolo v Benevento (Kick-off 11.45pm) Saturday Crotone v Spezia (6pm), Torino v Udinese (9pm), Lazio v Verona (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Atalanta v Fiorentina (6pm), Napoli v Sampdoria (6pm), Bologna v Roma (6pm), Genoa v Juventus (9pm), AC Milan v Parma (11.45pm)

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying or online bullying could take many forms such as sending unkind or rude messages to someone, socially isolating people from groups, sharing embarrassing pictures of them, or spreading rumors about them. Cyberbullying can take place on various platforms such as messages, on social media, on group chats, or games. Parents should watch out for behavioural changes in their children. When children are being bullied they they may be feel embarrassed and isolated, so parents should watch out for signs of signs of depression and anxiety

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203S%20Money%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20London%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Zhiznevsky%2C%20Eugene%20Dugaev%20and%20Andrei%20Dikouchine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%245.6%20million%20raised%20in%20total%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

'My Son' Director: Christian Carion Starring: James McAvoy, Claire Foy, Tom Cullen, Gary Lewis Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

Soldier F “I was in complete disgust at the fact that only one person was to be charged for Bloody Sunday. “Somebody later said to me, 'you just watch - they'll drop the charge against him'. And sure enough, the charges against Soldier F would go on to be dropped. “It's pretty hard to think that 50 years on, the State is still covering up for what happened on Bloody Sunday.” Jimmy Duddy, nephew of John Johnson

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.