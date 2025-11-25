'Land of opportunity and convenience': British residents on life in the UAE

British residents of the UAE have hailed the country as the "safest place on Earth" and a "land of opportunity" as a new poll by The National highlighted greater confidence in security and job prospects in comparison to the UK.

The survey asked 2,000 people about their perceptions of life in the UAE compared to Britain. More than 80 per cent agreed the Emirates is a very safe place to live, 79 per cent said it is a good place to raise children and 60 per cent said they do not want to leave because the job opportunities are better.

“For me, the UAE represents everything a modern nation should aspire to be,” said British expatriate Justin Cooke, who moved with his wife and two children to Abu Dhabi last year. “It is, quite simply, the safest place on Earth, home to one of the most concentrated cultural quarters in the world, blessed with an enviable climate for most of the year and connected to over half the planet within a three-hour flight … there is no place I’d rather be.”

Hannah Castleton, who has lived in Dubai for seven years, calls it “a land of opportunity and convenience”. She said: “It’s safe, clean and full of things to do, with a booming wellness scene and very accessible, high-quality health care. You genuinely won’t run out of activities or experiences here.”

Despite the negative narrative about the UK, however, 74 per cent had a positive perception of the nation, with 29 per cent saying it is a “dream country”.

Communications specialist Baljit Kaur Gill, who moved to the UAE from Britain about 18 months ago, said her home country “has a pull”. She added: “The creativity, the diversity, the dry wit, the grit – it’s a mix that’s hard to replicate anywhere else. It’s the kind of place that can frustrate you and charm you in the same breath.”

Safety first

More than 80 per cent of respondents said the Emirates is a very safe and secure place to live, compared with just 59 per cent when asked the same question about the UK.

Seventy-nine per cent also agreed it is a good place to raise children, compared with 63 per cent for the UK.

Emily Evans, who has lived in the Emirates since 2016, gave birth to both of her sons in the UAE and has no desire to move back to the UK. “It’s a lot more grey than I remember and it also feels less safe but that may be because Dubai is so safe,” she told The National.

“It’s one of the best places to raise kids – it’s safe, very child-friendly, very clean and has a great sense of community. The people you meet out here are like family as most people’s families are back in their home country. It’s an amazing place to learn about different cultures and our kids are having a life we never even knew could exist.”

Laura Goldman loves life in the UAE, particularly the safety aspect for her children. Pawan Singh / The National

Mother-of-two Laura Goldman agreed. “If I can afford to sustain a lifestyle here, pay for private schools, pay my rent, pay for a car, then I am never going back there [to Britain] unless I have to,” she said.

“My children love life here, particularly my 10-year-old son. He’s very safe here and can go out and about on his own – it’s just so safe for children. I wouldn’t dream of letting him cross the road on his own back home.”

Better job opportunities

Among the reasons for not wanting to leave the UAE, 60 per cent said there are better job opportunities here, with a majority also saying they prefer the lifestyle and climate, and that they are already settled.

Digital marketeer Emma Goode, who recently moved to Dubai, said she has noticed the pace of innovation and opportunity feels much faster in the UAE. “From here, you can see how globally connected and future-facing everything is," she told The National.

Andrew Tweedie, an estate agent who moved from the UK to Dubai in September after graduating from university, said he did so after realising work opportunities were becoming limited for him. “Rather than try to challenge that, I had the opportunity to move out here … everybody knows about Dubai, they know what it’s got to offer and the quality of living,” he said. “It was a no-brainer really for me and because I’m young I haven’t got much to lose.”

From left to right: Monty, 12, Jaime, Gibson, 14, and Justin Cooke, who moved to Abu Dhabi last year. Photo: Justin Cooke

Mr Cooke said the UAE today reminds him of what London once was at its height – “a magnet for talent, creativity and ambition”. He added: “It is the most dynamic place on Earth, a nation that turns vision into action faster than anywhere else. Every day feels like a glimpse of the future.”

Britain, on the other hand, is often perceived to have “lost momentum”, he added. “I love the UK deeply but it’s clear that much of the world has moved on – economies are growing at pace, decisions are being made faster and vision is being turned into reality, backed by serious capital.”

Cost of living in the UK

One in three respondents said the biggest challenge of living in the UK today is the high cost of living.

For Ms Goldman, tax is a major issue. “I’ve never been against paying taxes, but I think the amount of tax that we were having to pay in the UK wasn’t great value for the services received,” she said.

Ms Gill agreed. “From the outside, the UK sells ambition. From the inside, it often delivers exhaustion. The system isn’t built to help people or families thrive; it’s built to stretch them until something gives.”

It is not that higher taxes are the issue, but the return on investment, she added. “If I’m paying more, I want to see it – in world-class health care, in safe communities, in opportunities that fuel ambition and give my children a future they can be excited about. Right now, that equation just doesn’t balance.”

Staying in the UAE

Among those who do not come from the UK, only 24 per cent said they would definitely consider moving to Britain, with 53 per cent saying they might under the right conditions and 23 per cent voting they would never. Of those who come from the UK, more than half said they would return, 37 per cent were undecided, while 11 per cent said never.

Ms Goode, who moved to the UAE to be closer to her siblings, said she would move back only if her adult son needed her. “Even after just a few months, I can see that my life would not be as easy – or as safe – as it is here in Dubai,” she said.

Nothing would make Mr Cooke return. “The UAE has become home in every sense,” he said. “The UK will always hold a special place in my heart and I enjoy visiting – just as a grandparent loves spending the weekend with their grandchildren – but I’m always happy to return to Abu Dhabi.”

Ms Gill, on the other hand, could see herself returning one day, “but the country would need to evolve in ways that genuinely supports families and rewards the people who keep it running", she said.

“A move back would likely hinge on two things: a major shift in family circumstances and if the UAE stopped being the place where my family can thrive. If the cost of living climbed to a point where saving, growing and building a life became a struggle, the equation might look very different.”

Ms Castleton said the ideal scenario would be to split her time between the UK and Dubai, “so I can be present for family while keeping the life I love here”.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

