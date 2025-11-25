UK vs UAE: Why more people are rethinking where their future lies

As headlines across British media continue to spotlight a growing exodus from the UK, the comparison with life in the UAE has become increasingly sharp.

While both countries offer undeniable appeal, the reasons people are drawn to each reveal a shift in priorities. A poll by The National highlights a complex push-and-pull dynamic. We asked 2,000 respondent from the UAE what their thoughts were about the UAE and the UK.

Many of the respondents cited the rising cost of living, concerns about crime, and a perceived decline in safety as major reasons why they would hesitate to live in the UK.

Yet, emotional ties remain strong. Britain continues to hold value for its heritage, culture, education and deep sense of nostalgia, factors that still resonate with many, even as practical realities weigh heavily on decision-making. Despite this, the majority of our respondents are unsure or firmly would not move to the UK in its current conditions.

By contrast, the UAE’s appeal is rooted firmly in the future. Respondents consistently pointed to better lifestyle, stability and quality of life as defining factors behind their preference.

One of the most significant draws across nearly all demographics was family life, with the UAE widely seen as a favourable environment in which to raise children. Safety, education and overall lifestyle were repeatedly linked to this perception.

Career prospects also emerged as a major differentiator. Almost eight in 10 respondents – 77 per cent – agreed or strongly agreed that the UAE offers strong career opportunities, with only 7 per cent disagreeing.

The UK, however, was not far behind in percentages of career opportunities, with 73 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing that the UK provides good career opportunities.

This reflects a broader belief that the country offers not only employment but also opportunities for long-term professional growth and advancement.

The topic of safety showed an even starker contrast. While 82 per cent of respondents viewed the UAE as very safe and secure, only 51 per cent said the same about the UK. This gap reinforces why many see the Emirates as offering greater peace of mind, particularly for families and young professionals planning for the long term.

The poll's qualitative results also showed some of the top words and phrases used to describe the UAE: safe country, safe for families, wonderful, beautiful but also expensive.

The results point to a broader narrative unfolding beyond migration trends: a shift from nostalgia to pragmatism, from tradition to future-forward thinking, and from familiarity to a vision of long-term stability and growth.

