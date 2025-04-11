A spectacular week of tariff U-turns

An unpredictable market

With reference to Deenal Kamel's report Asian stocks and oil market rout continues as Trump tariffs take effect (April 9): The impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on Asian stocks and the oil market was spectacular to see this week, even as most reciprocal tariffs are now on hold for 90 days.

The market rout, driven by the tariffs, is causing significant turmoil not only in Asia but also across global financial markets. The article delves into the concerns that these measures are creating, with particular focus on how the tariffs have led to growing anxiety regarding the economic consequences.

Beyond just the Asian markets, other international markets are still grappling with uncertainty, as many countries fear long-term implications of Donald Trump's actions. The tariffs have triggered wide panic, with investors and global leaders expressing deep concerns about future trade relationships, supply chains and overall economic stability.

The article emphasises the broader geopolitical ramifications, showing that tariffs influence not just stock markets but also oil prices, and both were showing signs of volatility and a potential slump before the U-turn. The concerns about the future have intensified, as many countries brace for further policy change and their potential impact on global trade and economic conditions.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Teenager killed in the West Bank

With regard to the report Palestinian-American teenager shot dead in West Bank (April 7): Whether this is about a 14-year-old or one-year-old, American or non American, that doesn't matter. No one has the right to take innocent lives.

Walid S, New Jersey, US

Palestine's delayed statehood

With reference to the report Emmanuel Macron says France could recognise Palestinian state in June (April 10): Why even wait that long when the world has seen what's been happening for 18 months? Palestine needs recognition now, immediately.

Anny Jacquet, Viterbo, Italy

Val Kilmer's enormous talent

I was very sorry to learn about the death of Hollywood actor Val Kilmer. He was a brilliant actor, who portrayed a wide range of roles with great elan. He was excellent in the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness, in which he has to hunt two man-eating lions in Kenya, Africa, along with Michael Douglas. It was a chilling movie. I could not sleep for few nights after watching the movie. I wondered back then how he had the daring to make the movie, with the lions constantly chasing him.

He acted in many other movies, including in the Top Gun movies as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. He was always brilliant. Sad to see him go, so soon at the age of 65.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

