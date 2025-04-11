A spectacular week of tariff U-turns

An unpredictable market
With reference to Deenal Kamel's report Asian stocks and oil market rout continues as Trump tariffs take effect (April 9): The impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on Asian stocks and the oil market was spectacular to see this week, even as most reciprocal tariffs are now on hold for 90 days.
The market rout, driven by the tariffs, is causing significant turmoil not only in Asia but also across global financial markets. The article delves into the concerns that these measures are creating, with particular focus on how the tariffs have led to growing anxiety regarding the economic consequences.
Beyond just the Asian markets, other international markets are still grappling with uncertainty, as many countries fear long-term implications of Donald Trump's actions. The tariffs have triggered wide panic, with investors and global leaders expressing deep concerns about future trade relationships, supply chains and overall economic stability.
The article emphasises the broader geopolitical ramifications, showing that tariffs influence not just stock markets but also oil prices, and both were showing signs of volatility and a potential slump before the U-turn. The concerns about the future have intensified, as many countries brace for further policy change and their potential impact on global trade and economic conditions.
K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India
Teenager killed in the West Bank
With regard to the report Palestinian-American teenager shot dead in West Bank (April 7): Whether this is about a 14-year-old or one-year-old, American or non American, that doesn't matter. No one has the right to take innocent lives.
Walid S, New Jersey, US
Palestine's delayed statehood
With reference to the report Emmanuel Macron says France could recognise Palestinian state in June (April 10): Why even wait that long when the world has seen what's been happening for 18 months? Palestine needs recognition now, immediately.
Anny Jacquet, Viterbo, Italy
Val Kilmer's enormous talent
I was very sorry to learn about the death of Hollywood actor Val Kilmer. He was a brilliant actor, who portrayed a wide range of roles with great elan. He was excellent in the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness, in which he has to hunt two man-eating lions in Kenya, Africa, along with Michael Douglas. It was a chilling movie. I could not sleep for few nights after watching the movie. I wondered back then how he had the daring to make the movie, with the lions constantly chasing him.
He acted in many other movies, including in the Top Gun movies as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. He was always brilliant. Sad to see him go, so soon at the age of 65.
Rajendra Aneja, Dubai
Test
Director: S Sashikanth
Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan
Star rating: 2/5
The smuggler
Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.
Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.
Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.
The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.
Khouli conviction
Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.
According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.
He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.
For sale
A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.
Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948.
- An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico
- A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000
- A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe
Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010
Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille
Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm
Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year
Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts”
Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners
TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013
Profile box
Company name: baraka
Started: July 2020
Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja
Based: Dubai and Bahrain
Sector: FinTech
Initial investment: $150,000
Current staff: 12
Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million
Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)
Porsche Macan T: The Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 265hp from 5,000-6,500rpm
Torque: 400Nm from 1,800-4,500rpm
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto
Speed: 0-100kph in 6.2sec
Top speed: 232kph
Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km
On sale: May or June
Price: From Dh259,900