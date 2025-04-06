Palestinian-American teenager shot dead in West Bank, report says

A 14-year-old Palestinian-American boy was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Sunday near the entrance to the village of Turmus Ayya, Reuters reported.

The town's mayor, Adeeb Lafi, said that Omar Mohammad Rabea and two other teenagers had been shot in the village in the occupied West Bank.

"Two of them were transported by ambulance to a nearby medical centre and then to the hospital. The army arrived at the scene and detained the third injured boy, who is 14 years old and holds US citizenship," Mr Lafi said.

Turmus Ayya, located to the north of Ramallah, is home to a large community of Palestinian Americans.

The National has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Last June, 17-year-old Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, a US citizen, was fatally shot near the town of Al Mazraa Al Sharqiya. According to the boy's uncle, the shooting occurred during clashes with the Israeli military that included stone-throwing by Palestinians.

Israeli settler violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the deadliest iteration of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to date.

