White House 'seriously concerned' about killing of Palestinian-American in West Bank

The White House on Friday said that it was “seriously concerned” about reports that a Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration would contact counterparts in the region to get more information.

“We're seriously concerned about these reports,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

“We don't have a perfect context about exactly what happened here,” he said, “but we're seriously concerned about it.”

Wafa news agency reported on Friday that 17-year-old Tawfiq Ajjaq, a US citizen, was fatally shot by Israeli forces near the town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The teen was struck by live ammunition in the head, according to the report, and was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

Head of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti in a social media post said an Israeli settler had shot Ajjaq while he was riding a car with three of his friends.

The development comes amid a rising death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank since Israel's war on Gaza began. Palestinian health officials say 369 people have been killed since October 7.

On Wednesday, seven Palestinians were killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces who carried out overnight raids on two refugee camps and a drone strike on vehicle.

The development also comes on the day President Joe Biden held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Kirby said the two leaders discussed continuing efforts to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and shifting to “targeted operations,” while keeping pressure on Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on October 7, killed 1,200 people and took scores of hostages.

“The two leaders also reviewed the situation in Gaza and the shift to targeted operations that will enable the flow of increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance while keeping the military pressure on Hamas and its leaders,” Mr Kirby said.

Mr Biden wants Israel to scale down its war on Gaza, reduce civilian causalities and allow more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

According to Gaza authorities, more than 24,000 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children, and most of the coastal enclave's 2.3 million residents have been displaced and are facing dire humanitarian conditions.

Mr Biden also wants Israel to release revenue to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Since October 7, Israel's right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has been withholding millions of dollars in tax revenue it owes to the PA, saying the money could be transferred to Hamas.

But the move could destabilise the occupied West Bank, and the PA, which administers the area and is backed by western powers.