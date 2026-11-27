US President Donald Trump on Friday voiced support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi and his attempts to assert state control and stop oil smuggling.

Mr Al Zaidi has sent troops to the Kurdistan Region to take control of border crossings and oilfields under Kurdish control, causing alarm and condemnation in Erbil.

“We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We support Prime Minister Al Zaidi’s efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions.”

Mr Trump has boasted that he was responsible for Mr Al Zaidi rising to the role of prime minister this year, after Washington threatened to cut off US support if former leader Nouri Al Maliki returned to office.

The US President hosted Mr Al Zaidi at the White House in July and said they had “tremendous chemistry”.

Mr Al Zaidi has appeared to make fighting corruption and oil smuggling the centrepieces of his administration, cracking down on officials, including the Deputy Oil Minister, who security forces arrested in June.

The US pulled its remaining troops out of Iraq at the end of September, beginning the transition from a security-focused partnership to an economic one. The withdrawal was supposed to take place in parallel with the disarmament of Iran-backed militias, before the deadline was extended to June 2027.

Last week, Mr Al Zaidi ordered Iraqi security forces to move against the heavily armed Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in the Jurf Al Sakhar area south of Baghdad. The group has been accused of operating an oil-smuggling network.

Iraq’s government on Friday estimated losses of $100 billion due to oil being smuggled through the Kurdistan region, as it moved to assert further control over the north.

The Kurdistan Region has been constitutionally semi-autonomous for more than 20 years, but Erbil and Baghdad have long been at loggerheads over oil production.

Mr Al Zaidi's decision to order army units to advance towards Kurdistan led to protests across the region. But Iraqi authorities said on Thursday that an agreement had been reached to hold a national dialogue aimed at addressing the escalating constitutional tension.