Wearable fitness tracker and health data company Whoop has opened a flagship retail store in Qatar.

Located in Doha, the retail store also includes a "first-of-its-kind performance centre" as well as Whoop Labs Doha.

"Qatar has embraced Whoop in an extraordinary way, and today we’re making a major investment in the future of human performance here," said Will Ahmed, the Egyptian-American founder and chief executive of Whoop.

"It gives us a home in the heart of the GCC to serve our members and help more people unlock their potential across Qatar and the wider region."

Whoop's fitness tracking app recently announced support for an Arabic display option. Photo: Whoop Show caption: Whoop's fitness tracking app recently announced support for …

According to the US-based wearable technology company, the lab in Doha will focus on studying the capabilities of Whoop devices while also teaming up with "with regional institutions, athletes and researchers".

The retail space, lab and corporate office will be located in Doha's Msheireb downtown district.

"The flagship store will offer the complete assortment of Whoop products, including Whoop MG, WHOOP 5.0, bands, apparel, and accessories," the announcement read, adding that the company is also introducing Whoop Your Way, which will allow customers to create customised Whoop bands from "an assortment of textiles and premium metal finishes".

In March, Whoop announced $575 million in funding from a group of international investors led by the Abu Dhabi and Qatari sovereign wealth funds.

The Series G round was led by three Gulf investors: Mubadala Investment Company, 2PointZero Group and the Qatar Investment Authority.

During a podcast interview in August, Whoop's chief executive said the company would be opening a second office in the UAE, calling the move "critical for growth".

"We view it as a critical footprint for growth both in the GCC and also growth in Africa, Asia and other new markets for Whoop," Mr Ahmed said. "There's a certain ambition that the UAE has that you can't fake – you either have it or you don't.

In August, Whoop announced it had added an Arabic option to its fitness and health app. It had already included English, French, German, Latin American Spanish, European Portuguese and Italian options.

During an interview with The National about the addition of Arabic, Mr Ahmed said his company's success in the region, explaining that the Gulf was Whoop's “fastest-growing market globally”.

Mr Ahmed launched Whoop in 2012 into a crowded wearable technology market. The company has grown steadily, amassing a loyal following, particularly among professional athletes.