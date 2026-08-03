Whoop CEO says company will open another UAE office in 'critical' move for growth

Whoop chief executive Will Ahmed said the wearable fitness-tracker company would be opening another office in the UAE, calling the move "critical for growth".

Mr Ahmed was speaking with The Exchange, a podcast produced by Mubadala, a UAE sovereign wealth fund, during the Mubadala DC Open ⁠tennis tournament in Washington.

"We view it as a critical footprint for growth both in the GCC and also growth in Africa, Asia and other new markets for Whoop," he said. "There's a certain ambition that the UAE has that you can't fake – you either have it or you don't.

"If you're an entrepreneur like me, you're used to going to places and being told 'no', and you're used to going to places and being told, 'well, that seems hard'. With the culture of Abu Dhabi, it's an environment where people say 'yes, let's do it' or 'hey, how can this actually be bigger?'"

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Egyptian-American Mr Ahmed founded Whoop in 2012 at the age of 22, the same age as his father when he moved to the US from Egypt.

The Harvard University graduate said he wanted to take "cumbersome and expensive" medical technology down to a much smaller form.

What emerged was a watch-like, screenless device that keeps track of heart health, numbers of steps and sleep, which can go up to 14 days without a charge.

Despite going up against formidable competition from Apple, Google and Garmin, the company has thrived since introducing its first product in 2015 and has found a loyal audience.

In April, after a controversy over athletes using health-tracking wearables, Whoop announced that their products would be allowed to be worn in French Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis.

In March, Whoop announced $575 million in funding from a group of international investors led by Abu Dhabi and Qatari sovereign funds.

The Series G round, led by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, 2PointZero Group and the Qatar Investment Authority, valued the Boston-based company at $10.1 billion, Whoop said at the time.

Whoop wearables have gained in popularity since being introduced in 2015. Photo: Whoop Show caption: Whoop wearables have gained in popularity since being introd…

HealthTech company Abbott and investment firms Accomplice, B-Flexion, Bullhound Capital, Foundry, Glade Brook and IVP also took part in the financing deal.

Individual investors in the funding round included footballer Virgil van Dijk, NBA star Reggie Miller, golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Irish singer Niall Horan and influencer Karen Wazen.

Mr Ahmed told the Mubadala podcast that Whoop has had an incredible experience in the UAE stretching to Expo 2020 Dubai, where Whoop announced several partnerships. Those alliances, he said, were just the beginning.

"We're doing a lot of additional physiology research around sleep and recovery there now," Mr Ahmed said.

"We've announced that we're rolling Arabic out as part of the Whoop experience and, of course not just in the UAE, but for the entire GCC and Arabic speakers around the world."