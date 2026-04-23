Game, set and watch: Whoop celebrates device approval for three tennis Grand Slam events

Whoop's Egyptian-American founder Will Ahmed has hailed recent announcements that his company's fitness trackers will be allowed to be worn in French Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis.

Mr Ahmed posted on X that the decisions would help the world's top tennis players to better track their health data.

"Update: We won," he wrote. "US Open, Wimbledon and French Open will all allow Whoop [devices] to be worn in matches."

The Whoop chief executive's post comes months after a controversy that thrust the wearable technology company in the international spotlight.

During the Australian Open in January, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were asked by tournament organisers to remove their Whoop devices, which apparently breached the event's rules.

"Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk," Mr Ahmed posted on X shortly afterwards. "Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids."

Whoop's main social media account on X added that "when it’s cleared to be worn in game, taking that insight away is like asking athletes to play blind".

Despite the announcements from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens, it is not yet clear if the Australian Open organisers will follow.

The first Whoop wearable was introduced in 2015, entering a crowded market that included big names such as Apple, Samsung, Google, Garmin and others.

Yet years later, Whoop – which began in the Harvard Innovation Labs – has continued to gain momentum.

The company now has Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James among its many investors, and the wearable fitness trackers are used by popular professional athletes in just about every sport category.

During an interview with The National last year, Mr Ahmed said that Whoop's success and the company's products can be linked to his upbringing.

He credited his father, who was born and raised in Egypt but decided to try making a go of it in the US, with fuelling his entrepreneurial drive.

"There's some symmetry there in taking risks as a young man and chasing your dreams, I think. That's really in my DNA," Mr Ahmed said. He said he founded Whoop in 2012 when he was 22, the same age as his father when he moved to the US.

Whoop wearables do not have a screen, but send data to an app that provides fitness and health details. Whoop Info

In March, Whoop said it was set to open its first overseas research lab in Doha this year after securing $575 million in funding from a group of international investors led by Abu Dhabi and Qatari sovereign funds.

The Series G round, led by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, 2PointZero Group and the Qatar Investment Authority, values the Boston-based company at $10.1 billion, Whoop said in a statement on Tuesday.

Health tech company Abbott and investment firms Accomplice, B-Flexion, Bullhound Capital, Foundry, Glade Brook and IVP also took part in the financing deal.

Individual investors in the funding round include footballer Virgil van Dijk, NBA star Reggie Miller, golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Irish singer Niall Horan and influencer Karen Wazen.