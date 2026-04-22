Apple iPhone 17e review: Flexing those price muscles once again

Apple is not finished trying to blur the lines between product and price – the iPhone 17e may be the best example yet. Consider it Tim Cook's parting gift before he hands the chief executive's keys to John Ternus in September.

The company's latest entry-level device is trying to entice buyers with the same get-more-for-less strategy, with its price points standing out once again (the MacBook Neo may have something to say about that, though).

The National takes a closer look at the iPhone 17e and assesses whether it merits its billing.

Get more for less (again)

The iPhone 16e represented a notable change from its SE predecessor and the 17e is keeping that consistent. Design-wise, they're almost the same, though.

Inside, however, some bump-ups allude to the blurring of lines mentioned above.

The A19 chip upgrade puts the iPhone 17e on par with the iPhone 17 and the Neural Accelerators bit, along with the highlighted new capabilities of the camera and charging, lining it up with features available on the Pro models.

It is another token upgrade round in the new device, and they are not the biggest – but, in the context of value for money, it's remarkable.

Apple removed the 128GB option and, with the starting price stuck at Dh2,599 ($707), they are offering double the storage – 256GB – at the same price. Even more so, the most spacious 512GB version is now Dh350 cheaper.

This is not a new strategy by Apple – and that's hard not to describe as another flex.

Performance at the cores

In terms of performance, Apple did not provide direct comparisons to the iPhone 16e, though GeekBench's tests showed a 12 per cent boost for single-core tasks, going up to 16 per cent for multicore.

These tasks are self-explanatory: single-core refers to those done one by one, such as launching an app, while multicore entails multitasking, such as gaming while listening to music.

We did run the iPhone 17e side-by-side with the iPhone 16e and the former does have a slight speed advantage, for example, when triggering apps and starting to play media, though this was not sustained and was negligible at certain times.

Apple also updated the iPhone 17e's modem chip with the C1X, which was first introduced in the slim iPhone Air, and says it is twice as fast as the C1. It is designed to make cellular connectivity faster, though we really did not find anything notable. Calls are crystal clear, though.

Camera and battery

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 17e has a single 48MP snapper but now with a Fusion camera system, compared to the iPhone 16e's listed “two-in-one” camera.

I will not stress you with this but put simply they're the same, with only a refreshed branding; that single lens still acts as both a main and telephoto window, the only difference being the latest, improved one on the iPhone 17e is billed to gather more light and perform better.

It does seem to do so, as the photos and videos we took were a little brighter compared to the iPhone 16e, though graininess can still be an issue in really poorly-lit conditions. It is a good bet for non-professional users, or photo fanatics who do not want to break the bank.

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Meanwhile, for the battery, the biggest addition is MagSafe support, which Apple has continued to push in its devices for the past few years. Qi2 wireless is also present but it is still uber-slow.

Charging capabilities remain the same: we got 44 per cent out of a billed 50 per cent from a half-hour charge, and needed nearly an hour more to fully revitalise the device. And our one-hour YouTube-at-full-brightness test still yielded a 6 per cent loss, akin to its predecessor. The iPhone 17e still lasts for about a day and a half with moderate use.

Verdict

The Apple iPhone 17e provides a good balance and at its starting point is only a stone's throw from mid-tier Android territory – as long as you do not mind a single camera, or you think the mere presence of the Apple logo on your hands cancels that out.

It also seems to represent a new pattern: the three iPhone SEs were launched within a span of six years, while the e series is now two-for-two in consecutive years. Whether this is Apple's way of winning more users remains to be seen (given that mainline base iPhones are already a compelling deal).

What is next? It is hard to imagine adding another camera to the e line-up, since that would cannibalise the base iPhones; it may be better to consolidate iPhone models altogether (looking at you, MacBooks). The smart money says adding major components would surely add to production costs but that is a discussion for another time – or maybe it is already among the thoughts of incoming chief executive John Ternus.