New chief John Ternus leads Apple into AI era with hardware at its core

Apple chief executive Tim Cook transformed Apple into an operational powerhouse. His successor, John Ternus, a hardware expert, is expected to balance things out in the age of artificial intelligence.

The leadership change at one of the world's most valuable and influential companies was placing its bets against the backdrop of a cut-throat AI race while going back to its roots.

“At the exact moment everyone says physical products don't matter any more, Apple bets on a builder,” said Dan Burgar, founder and chief executive of Frontier Collective, a technology non-profit based in Vancouver.

“Two different visions of the future. One says it's all compute at incomprehensible scale. The other says the thing you hold in your hand still matters.”

Who is John Ternus?

Mr Ternus is currently Apple's senior vice president for hardware engineering. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in mechanical engineering and has spent nearly a quarter of a century at the big-tech company.

He joined Apple in 2001 as part of the design team, before being appointed vice president for hardware engineering in 2013; his title was elevated to “senior” eight years later and started reporting directly to Mr Cook.

Mr Ternus is best known as a hardware innovator, having overseen the development of key products such as the iPad and AirPods, plus updates to the Mac line and the company's silicon chips.

In 2011, when Mr Cook, then chief operations officer, was tapped to take the reins from Apple's legendary co-founder Steve Jobs, his strength was in supply chains and operations. Mr Ternus, an architect behind some of Apple's most renowned devices, “represents a shift back to product-first leadership”, said analysts at finroam, a Zurich-based education technology platform.

Mr Ternus is “a familiar insider with deep hardware roots … [and] unlike traditional chief executives shaped by finance or operations, his strength lies in hardware innovation, the very DNA that built Apple's dominance”, they said.

Tim Cook's legacy

When Mr Cook took over 15 years ago, Apple's market capitalisation was around $350 billion; under his leadership, that soared to more than $4 trillion – a figure that seemed unfathomable then.

His reign proved to be a “masterclass in operational excellence”, maintaining not only Apple's status as an influential tech company, but also scaling it into a “global economic powerhouse”, said Niloofer Shaikh, special projects lead at New York-based research firm Seeking Alpha.

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Mr Cook was also able to navigate the company through “unprecedented geopolitical complexities with a 'diplomat-first' approach”, she added.

Mr Ternus has “the mind of an engineer and the soul of an innovator”, according to Mr Cook. “Now, he will need the stomach of a world-class chief executive to lead the most valuable company on Earth through its next chapter,” Ms Shaikh said.

Signs of the times

In Mr Cook's letter to the Apple community posted on Monday, he talked about empathy; he didn't explicitly mention the word but his tone emitted understanding and “a sense of deepening obligation to work harder and push further”.

“Mr Cook didn't talk about margins or supply chains,” said John Mirlisena, president of Ohio-based Wise Consulting Group. “He talked about empathy. Leadership transitions at this level are usually about 'correction', but Apple is doing a 'victory lap'.

“By choosing Mr Ternus – a charismatic, well-liked leader who literally built the devices we’re holding – Apple is doubling down on the culture of innovation through engineering: Mr Cook was the operational visionary who scaled the dream; Mr Ternus looks to be the product architect who will design the next 50 years.”

The AI horizon

The world is very much immersed in the age of AI, with companies racing to provide the best on offer in technology both innovative and polarising.

Apple entered the AI game late – it's not unusual for a company to bide their time before releasing their own take – but is slowly stepping it up, having teamed up with the likes of OpenAI and Google.

Other Big Tech companies have been more aggressive: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for instance, already has his Project Prometheus AI start-up, while Elon Musk has launched xAI and Grok.

Adrian Stalham, chief change officer at London-based consultancy Sullivan & Stanley, pointed to the strength of Apple's bench, noting that former Apple design guru Jony Ive now oversees OpenAI's hardware, and under him is Tang Tan, another former Apple vice president.

That's a "detail that should make every Apple watcher stop and stare ... [OpenAI's] team is stuffed with dozens of engineers poached from Apple's iPhone, iPad, Watch and Vision Pro programmes", he added.

Mr Ternus “faces a different battlefield”, with the rise of AI, customised silicon and integrated systems meaning success “will depend on blending hardware, software and AI more tightly than ever”, the finroam analysts said. “Mr Ternus’s rise signals a belief that hardware is still the battlefield.”

Indeed, his ascent is a major strategic pivot, especially in a world where technology boundaries are blurring and giants like AI chip darling Nvidia and Facebook owner Meta Platforms are encroaching on traditional territory, said Emily Chong-Gupta, a production manager at Singapore-based Lighthouse Independent Media.

“Apple is betting on a leader who prioritises innovation and storytelling through engineering. Is this the return of the design obsession that defined the greatest heights of the company?”