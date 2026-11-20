Dozens of people, several of them wearing keffiyehs, queue outside a trendy restaurant in Philadelphia. Inside, a bright neon-pink sign inside bears the phrase “Yalla habibi”.

It is here that Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American born in Gaza, is launching his campaign for the US Senate.

Mr Moor, 42, is part of a growing group of progressive candidates seeking to reshape the Democratic Party, challenging its support for Israel and its policies on domestic issues including corporate influence and economic inequality.

Born in the Rafah refugee camp, Mr Moor moved to the US with his family as a child and grew up in Philadelphia. He remembers becoming an American citizen when he was 10, and how his mother began to cry when she saw the word “stateless” listed as their country of origin.

“It was searing. It was painful,” he tells The National. “You go from being a non-person to being a member of the most powerful nation in the world.”

Mr Moor is the first official challenger to John Fetterman, the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, who has been roundly criticised by fellow Democrats over his growing tendency to side with Republicans.

Since the war in Gaza began, Mr Fetterman has emerged as one of Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Congress. He is up for re-election in 2028.

Members of Mr Moor’s family have been killed in Gaza, and he describes Israel’s conduct there as genocide.

The sign at Ahmed Moor's November 17 campaign launch to win the Democratic primary for a Senate seat for Pennsylvania. Ahmed Issawy Show caption: The sign at Ahmed Moor's November 17 campaign launch to win …

“Fetterman is irrelevant now, thankfully, because of the outcome in the midterms,” he said. “There's a sizeable Democratic majority. I believe we have a bunch of new, good-faith operatives in the Senate.”

The November 3 midterms delivered a sweeping victory for Democrats, who won control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in a major rebuke to President Donald Trump. Voters expressed frustration over inflation, the cost of living, government corruption and the war in Iran.

Mr Moor – a former journalist, entrepreneur and political commentator and a father of three – has described his platform as a “dignity agenda”, campaigning for universal health and child care, and affordable housing.

“I don't believe that you're free in America if you live in poverty,” he said.

Ahmed Moor pennsylvania Senate race, Launch campaign 17-11-2026 Ahmed Issawy Show caption: Ahmed Moor pennsylvania Senate race, Launch campaign 17-11-2…

He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which has emerged as an increasingly influential force on the American left.

The group's influence has grown considerably since the election of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year and Abdul El Sayed in Michigan this month.

In the midterms, DSA-backed candidates secured eight seats in the House.

'Yalla habibi'

Under the “Yalla habibi” sign, supporters gather over appetisers and themed drinks. There is a Moor-garita, a People's Punch and Ahmed of the Game.

"Habibi", the widely used Arabic term of endearment meaning “my beloved”, found an unlikely new place in American political discourse after Mr El Sayed used it to address Vice President JD Vance after a bitter campaign clash.

In his victory speech, Mr El Sayed said: “JD, habibi,” before pointing out that the Vice President would be constitutionally required to swear him into office. The comment sparked a surge in Google searches and a flood of memes.

Abdul El-Sayed poses for a photo in his office on November 11, 2026 in Washington. Getty Images via AFP Show caption: Abdul El-Sayed poses for a photo in his office on November 1…

Mr El Sayed, the first Muslim to be elected to the Senate, faced an extraordinary level of vitriol during his campaign, with Mr Trump calling him a “jihadist lunatic”. He also mocked Mr El-Sayed's name, saying he would simply call him “Mohammed”.

“I'm not worried about the Islamophobia,” says Mr Moor, who is Muslim. “I've been the target of Islamophobia and, you know, right-wing antics.”

Like the word "habibi", his message is resonating with a lot of people.

Elie-Antoine Atallah, an architect, says he plans to host fundraising events for Mr Moor at his home.

“Our tax dollars are going to the wrong things,” Mr Atallah says. “This includes supporting a federal programme that is called the war on Iran, the war on Palestine, the war on everything, and he wants to redirect these dollars back home.”

He says large parts of Pennsylvania, particularly rural areas, lack basic infrastructure, including transport.

John Fetterman, pictured in 2022. Reuters Show caption: John Fetterman, pictured in 2022. Reuters

Maggie, who asked to be identified only by her first name, says the war in Gaza prompted her to reassess her political opinions and the extent to which she was willing to base her electoral decisions on foreign policy, alongside domestic priorities.

“I am specifically very frustrated with some of the stances that folks in government have had on sending bombs and money to Israel,” she says. “I am really interested in housing and anti-poverty and supporting folks in Philadelphia with education.”

Mr Moor says that the distinction between foreign and domestic policy is arbitrary.

“It's one budget,” he said. “When we fund a war in Iran, we're not funding schools here in Philadelphia.”

Looking to 2028

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of battleground states expected to play a crucial role in the 2028 presidential election. Its large number of electoral votes and closely divided electorate mean it is often decisive in presidential contests.

Mr Trump won Pennsylvania in 2024.

The state also carries considerable historical and symbolic significance. Philadelphia hosted the Continental Congresses, where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were signed in the late 18th century.

Two years ago, Mr Moor says he refused to vote for Kamala Harris. He blames the administration of President Joe Biden for enabling the killing and suffering of people in Gaza, and for undermining free speech in the US by attacking those who opposed the war.

He says Mr Trump has stepped into that breach and accelerated the assault on due process, including through the mass detention and deportation of immigrants.

“I am one member of a group of people who seek to reconstitute and reorient the Democratic Party from the inside out, forcefully,” Mr Moor says.

“This is not a gentle entreaty. We're not asking permission. We're pushing."