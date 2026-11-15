US Democrat threatens leave party if it picks Senate leader hostile to Israel

US Senator John Fetterman has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues elect a new Senate leader who is critical of Israel.

Mr Fetterman, who was elected in 2022, having beaten the Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, has publicly broken with his party on major issues including the war with Iran and data centres.

He told Fox News at the weekend that he may re-evaluate his role in the Democratic Party if Senator Chris Van Hollen is elected majority leader, citing his colleague's criticism of Israel.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Mr Fetterman said on Saturday when asked if there was any red line that would make him “walk away” from his party.

“It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen that has really made his name being very anti, hostile to Israel."

Mr Van Hollen has launched a progressive challenge to the incumbent Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, vowing to take a more aggressive stance against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Mr Van Hollen has consistently criticised Israeli policies and the administration’s approach to US military aid to Israel, including in a letter to Senate colleagues in July.

A defection to the Republicans by Mr Fetterman would not be as consequential as it could have been thanks to the Democrats' midterms victory, which means they will have a Senate majority of at least 55 when the next Congressional session begins in January.

In November 2024, Mr Fetterman, who is known for wearing large black hoodies in Congress instead of a suit, came out against a Gaza ceasefire, saying he had "never supported" one and arguing that Israel should continue its campaign against Hamas.

He also spoke out against the Biden administration's 2024 threat to restrict some weapons transfers to Israel, and last year he said parts of his party had “lost the argument” over anti-Semitism and support for Israel.

Mr Fetterman was also one of the few Democrats to back last year's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

He also warned in July that he would leave the Democrats if the party became "official anti-Israel".

Mr Fetterman is up for re-election in 2028. Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian-American writer who was born in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza, has vowed to challenge him in the Democratic primary.