Iran-linked AI Lego video account removed by YouTube

Explosive Media, one of several groups using artificial intelligence to create pro-Iran videos with the look and feel of The Lego Movie, said that YouTube has suspended its account.

The group's accounts on X, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram and UpScrolled, however, have not been affected.

"Our YouTube channel just got taken down again for 'violent content,'" the group posted on X.

"Seriously! Are our Lego-style animations actually violent?"

Explosive Media, which is responsible for the creation of many of the Lego video parodies sympathetic to Iran and antagonistic toward US President Donald Trump, said that it's YouTube channel was taken down. Info

YouTube, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has not yet responded to requests for comment, nor has Explosive Media.

The popularity of the videos, which use likenesses of the Lego toy brand in the style of a Warner Bros-produced film, have also raised legal questions.

"Does the Lego company just accept it or do they call the UN and speak to legal?" joked a user on X, responding to one of the recent videos.

"I don't think that Iran has to abide by US copyright laws," another post read.

Explosive Media's YouTube account is no longer available. Info

Lego, based in Denmark, has not yet responded to request for comment. Warner Bros also did not immediately respond.

The creation of AI-generated videos continues to proliferate - even the Trump White House has put out several AI-generated videos and photos. One of the more prominent creations, released after the launch of the war with Iran, included clips from the game Call of Duty, interspliced with White House and US military imagery.

The anti-US videos created by Explosive Media, however, have received significantly more shares and engagement.

The group's content started to appear in 2025, and consisted largely of political commentary delivered by a young Iranian.

As tension ratcheted up between the US and Iran in February, however, the videos began to take on a more polished look. They began to incorporate AI tools and the motif of The Lego Movie to respond to geopolitical issues in a way that was sympathetic to Iran and critical of the US.

One video shows Mr Trump having a terrifying dream about the after-effects of launching strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including extreme suffering in the US and throughout the Middle East. It concludes with him tearfully eating a taco, a reference to "Trump Always Chickens Out".

The videos have been viewed millions of times and been shared by the official social media accounts of Iranian officials and embassies around the world.

Meanwhile, for more than a month, 99 per cent of Iran has been without internet access as a result of Tehran's internet blackout, which it says is necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation.

NetBlocks, a non-profit organisation that monitors technology and internet governance, has criticised the blackout.

"The internet blackout in Iran is now in its 42nd day after 984 hours," NetBlocks posted to its social media accounts on Friday.

"While the general public are restricted to the local national information network, chosen users are whitelisted by the regime to deliver alternative narratives to the outside world via social media."