FBI looks at possible terrorism link in deadly Austin shooting

The FBI and Texas law enforcement are not ruling out terrorism motives after a deadly shooting that killed at least three people and left many more wounded in Austin, the state's capital, on Saturday.

"Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is jointly investigating this incident in close co-ordination with the Austin Police Department," a statement from the FBI read.

At least 14 people were injured late on Saturday when a man, 53, opened fire in front of a bar in Austin.

FBI officers near Buford's bar in downtown Austin, Texas, on March 1. Getty Images via AFP Info

Sources told NBC affiliate KXAN that the suspect, who also died, was named Ndiaga Diagne.

A law enforcement official also told AP that the suspect was wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah", and a shirt with an Iranian flag design.

FBI officials told reporters that there were "indicators" of terrorism in the deadly shooting, but cautioned that the investigation was still very much continuing and things could change.

Witnesses told police that a suspect began firing his gun from a vehicle while driving around along the Austin street where the bar was located.

He then got out of the car and continued shooting before police shot and killed him.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott said that investigators had the "full support" of his administration as they look for motives in the shooting.

"To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state," Mr Abbott said.

Mr Abbott also said that after the US strikes on Iran on Saturday, he directed the Texas military department to "activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure", such as energy centres, ports and other areas.