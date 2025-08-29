Iran cyber attack against US would be ‘red line’ not to cross, FBI warns

An FBI assistant director has said that a hypothetical cyberattack from Iran affecting US technology systems, data and infrastructure would likely be considered an act of war.

Brett Leatherman, who leads the FBI’s cyber operations division, said that while Iran and cyber proxies enlisted by Iran have not yet executed any cataclysmic cyber attacks against the US, he said that all information indicates that Tehran has doubled down on such efforts.

“If you use cyber weapons to destroy infrastructure, you’re now destroying information that a sovereign nation depends on,” Mr Leatherman said during a discussion on Thursday at the George Washington University’s Programme on Extremism. “That tends to be a red line.”

He pointed to several close calls in 2024 where the FBI was prompted to warn hospitals in the US that Iranian cyberactors were seeking to compromise US health providers by deploying ransomware.

Ransomware is generally defined as type of malware designed to deny users, businesses or organisations access to their data stored on computers or servers in exchange for money.

In a ransomware attack, data is often encrypted, and criminals demand payment for the decryption key.

“Ultimately it was freelance cyber operators working out of Iran trying to monetise their activity, trying to get money for engaging in malicious cyber operations,” he explained. “The FBI was able to identify that and alert the hospitals early.”

Iran is believed to have strengthened its cyber capabilities. Getty

Meanwhile, back in May, an Iranian man pleaded guilty to using ransomware to try to extort millions from governments and organisations in the US.

Despite an increase in cyberattacks, Mr Leatherman said the US retains the ability to overcome and respond to cyber threats from Iran. He also said despite no love loss between the two countries, an unspoken understanding in terms of cyberwarfare has emerged.

“There’s a sense of mutually assured destruction, and if they hit us they now that we can hit them back and can hit them back a lot harder” he explained.

That being said, Mr Leatherman said the FBI determined that in recent years, Tehran has used its cyber operations to impact and disrupt Iranians dissidents operating outside the country.

“They have devised specific lines of effort to identify those individuals in the US and abroad to collect information on them and potentially leverage lethal plotting,” he added.

In 2022, US intelligence determined that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sought to devise a plot to kill an Iranian-American journalist and activist on US soil. It’s not clear to what extent, if at all, cyber-operations were used.

He added that while artificial intelligence was quickly being used by nefarious cyber-actors globally to increase the effectiveness of attacks and propaganda operations, Iran has not yet been able to do so.

“I do not yet think that Iranians are using AI in the way that China or the Russians are,” he said, referring specifically Russian cyber operations that used AI to scale cyber influence operations and spread false narratives about the war in Ukraine.

Even without AI, Mr Leatherman pointed to various Iranian efforts in 2024 to hack US presidential campaigns, along with a proliferation of influence operations.

The assistant director’s comments came just hours after the FBI issued a joint cybersecurity advisory regarding cyber-actors in China, “who continue to target networks across the globe, particularly in the telecommunications, transportation, lodging, and military infrastructure sectors.”

US companies and intelligence agencies are still trying to identify the fallout from the Salt Typhoon cyber breach that became apparent just last year, where the US accused China of sponsoring the attack that infiltrated communications companies and consumers.

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Scoreline Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (53') Atletico Madrid 1

Griezmann (57')

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods