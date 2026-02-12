Pressure builds on UN's Albanese, accused of calling Israel humanity’s ‘common enemy’

Germany’s Foreign Minister on Thursday called for the resignation of Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, deepening a widening diplomatic backlash over remarks she made about Israel at a recent event.

“I respect the UN system of independent rapporteurs. However, Ms Albanese has made numerous inappropriate remarks in the past," Johann Wadephul, wrote on social media. "I condemn her recent statements about Israel. She is untenable in her position."

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a similar call a day earlier, urging Ms Albanese to step down.

By Thursday, Italy and Austria were also pressing for her resignation, showing growing unease among several European governments over her language and conduct.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Ms Albanese’s opinions did not reflect those of the Italian government and questioned her suitability for the role.

“Her conduct, statements and initiatives are not appropriate for the position she holds within an organisation dedicated to peace and security, such as the United Nations,” Mr Tajani said.

The controversy centres on comments Ms Albanese delivered by video on Saturday at a forum in Doha.

She criticised what she described as the international community’s complicity in Israel’s war in Gaza and referred to a “common enemy of humanity".

“And this is a challenge – the fact that instead of stopping Israel, most of the world has armed, given Israel political excuses, political sheltering, economic and financial support,” she said, accusing governments and western media of enabling “genocide” in Gaza.

Ms Albanese has rejected accusations that she was describing Israel as that “common enemy”.

In an interview with France 24, she denounced what she called “completely false accusations” and “manipulation".

“I have never, ever, ever said ‘Israel is the common enemy of humanity',” she said.

Earlier in the week, Ms Albanese posted a video clip of her comments on social media, writing that “the common enemy of humanity is the system that has enabled the genocide in Palestine, including the financial capital that funds it, the algorithms that obscure it and the weapons that enable it".

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, tried to draw a clear distinction between Ms Albanese’s independent mandate and the position of the secretariat.

“As I said, we don’t agree with much of what she says,” Mr Dujarric told reporters in New York. “We wouldn’t use the language that she’s using in describing the situation.”

He stressed that special rapporteurs are appointed by member states of the Human Rights Council and operate independently of the Secretary General. They do not report to him, nor does the Secretariat direct their work.

“If member states are not happy with what one or more of the special rapporteurs are saying, it is their responsibility to get involved in the work of the Human Rights Council, to get involved and push for the direction they wish to push for,” Mr Dujarric said.