Defeat ISIS coalition praises SDF integration efforts and Iraq's acceptance of detained former fighters

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Monday welcomed Syria's efforts to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the military and praised Iraq's acceptance of detained former fighters.

Coalition members met in Riyadh on Sunday and Monday to discuss the future of the mission. The US delegation was led by envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

The US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement that coalition members were ready to work closely with Syria, the 90th and newest member of the coalition, and encouraged members to provide direct support to Syrian and Iraqi efforts to fight the terrorist group.

The D-ISIS mission has been battling the group since 2014, when ISIS took control of large parts of territory in Syria and Iraq, forming its so-called caliphate. The coalition aims to provide military support for partner nations, impede the flow of foreign fighters, and disrupt the group's financing and funding.

The joint statement added that members welcomed the "permanent ceasefire and arrangements for the civil and military integration of north-east Syria".

Conflict broke out between the Syrian government and the SDF weeks ago, as Damascus tried to reconsolidate control over territory held by the Kurdish-led group.

The SDF has been the primary ballast against a resurgence of ISIS activity in Syria and the guards at several detainment centres where fighters and their families are being held.

Damascus and the SDF declared a ceasefire, brokered by the US, this month, and the SDF and the Syrian government have taken steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the agreement.

Iraq has agreed to take in thousands of ISIS fighters and has begun investigations into the detainees.

"Coalition members thanked Iraq for its leadership and recognised that the transfer of detainees into Iraqi custody is essential to regional security," the joint US-Saudi statement said. "They reaffirmed their shared commitment to defeating ISIS … in Iraq and Syria and pledged continued support to both governments in securing ISIS-affiliated detainees."