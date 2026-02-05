French foreign minister visits Middle East for talks on Syria, Iran and ISIS

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour aimed at addressing crises involving Syria, Iran and ISIS.

The visit has been prompted by heavy fighting in Syria and heightened tensions between the US and Iran. French diplomatic sources said the visit to the Syrian capital aimed to redefine anti‑ISIS efforts, as government forces retake control of areas once held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

An anti-ISIS coalition meeting in Riyadh is expected to take place on Monday.

Mr Barrot met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani early on Thursday and discussed a ceasefire between Damascus and the SDF that France helped to mediate after weeks of fighting.

"This meeting provided an opportunity to welcome the January 29 agreement and to call for its full implementation, particularly regarding respect for Kurdish rights," said a French diplomatic source.

"The Syrian minister expressed his desire to establish a genuine partnership with Kurdish stakeholders," the source said.

The French minister is to travel to Iraq later on Thursday for a two-day visit. He will hold talks in Baghdad and Erbil with senior Iraqi and Kurdish leaders.

In Baghdad, Mr Barrot will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The talks will address French backing for authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

An official in Baghdad told The National that the discussions would also focus on the trials of foreign ISIS fighters in Iraq, some of whom are French citizens. Many were transferred from Syria to detention centres in Iraq and are awaiting court hearings.

Iraq has appealed to European countries to repatriate their citizens who joined the terrorist group, when it rose up and seized control of large areas of Iraq and Syria.

Mr Barrot will travel to Erbil for meetings with the Kurdistan region's President Nechirvan Barzani and former president Masoud Barzani.

"During the visit, discussions are expected to focus on strengthening relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan region and France," a Kurdish official told The National.

"They will also address ongoing efforts to support dialogue and facilitate the implementation of understandings between the SDF and the Syrian authorities, aimed at promoting stability and peaceful solutions in Syria," said the official.

"The people of Kurdistan recognise and appreciate France’s continued diplomatic engagement and its commitment to advancing peaceful solutions through dialogue and political understanding rather than conflict."

On Saturday, the French minister is expected to arrive in Beirut to meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and army chief Gen Rodolphe Haykal. Mr Barrot is expected to discuss support for the Lebanese army and to push for stalled financial reforms.

The talks with Iraqi, Kurdish and Lebanese leaders will address the risk of escalation resulting from tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iraq and Lebanon host Iran‑backed groups – the Popular Mobilisation Forces and Hezbollah, respectively – that Paris fears could play a role in a broader confrontation, the source said.

“France sees both Beirut and Baghdad as particularly vulnerable and wants to co-ordinate closely with their leadership to prevent destabilisation,” the source added.