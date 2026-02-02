Syrian forces posted to Kobani, Hasakah and Qamishli under deal to integrate SDF-held areas

About 15 armoured vehicles and police cars carrying about 100 Syrian internal security personnel were posted to the outskirts of Kobani on Monday morning in preparation to enter the city, The National witnessed, marking the first phase of a deal to integrate areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian state.

Videos circulating online showed similar convoys heading towards the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in Hasakah governorate, north-east Syria.

Both the SDF and the Syrian government have taken steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the ceasefire agreement. On Sunday, the SDF imposed a precautionary curfew across areas under its control to “maintain security, stability and the safety of residents” as government forces prepared to move in.

Security forces entering Kobani, in the northern Aleppo governorate, will be accompanied by an SDF delegation before being allowed into the city, according to interior ministry officials.

Under the terms of the agreement, a limited number of internal security forces will enter Kobani, Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a phased process aimed at integrating security and administrative institutions in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-held areas.

The posting was preceded by a visit to Kobani, also known as Ain Al Arab, on Sunday by Aleppo’s head of internal security, Mohammad Abdul Ghani, who said preparations were under way to develop “the appropriate plan for deployment, activating police stations, and integrating them into the general system of the Ministry of Interior”, Syrian state media reported.

“We are not a nation of revenge or force; we are a nation built on the application of the rule of law,” he added.

Government and SDF officials said the agreement would take about a month to fully implement, beginning with security postings before expanding to the integration of state and civil administrative structures.

Political uncertainty remains over the future of north-eastern Syria as the tentative ceasefire follows weeks of fighting between government forces and the SDF. Since mid-January, the Syrian army and affiliated groups have launched an offensive on SDF-held areas, making rapid territorial gains across the north-east and retaking key oilfields previously controlled by the SDF, significantly shrinking Kurdish-held areas.