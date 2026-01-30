Kurdish-led SDF agree to ceasefire and integration with Syrian armed forces

A "comprehensive agreement" between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has been reached that will allow for the gradual integration of SDF forces into the Syrian military and security forces, both sides announced on Friday.

Under the agreement, forces that amassed on front lines in the north of the country are to pull back, while Syrian government security forces will be deployed to the centres ‍of Hasakah and Qamishli -- north-eastern cities held by the SDF -- with the aim of integrating into the region.

The deal comes following the recapture of parts of northern and eastern Syria by Syrian government forces from the SDF earlier this month, forcing the Kurdish militia to retreat into a shrinking enclave.

Over the past two weeks, the SDF has lost large, resource-rich territories that it acquired with US support during the civil war.

"The agreement also establishes a new military division comprising three SDF brigades and a Kobani brigade within an Aleppo governorate division," the statement published by the SDF read. "Autonomous administration institutions will be integrated into Syrian state structures, with civil employees retained. Provisions were made to secure civil and educational rights for the Kurdish population and to facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes.

"The agreement aims ⁠to ‌unify Syrian territory and achieve full integration in the region ⁠by strengthening co-operation between the concerned parties and unifying ⁠efforts to rebuild the country."

Fighting had escalated sharply in north-eastern Syria on Thursday, with at least 10 members of the SDF killed in government attacks to cut off the group's supply lines and squeeze it further into a pocket near Turkey.

The escalation occurred as US envoy Tom Barrack met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. Neither side revealed the content of their talks. Turkey is the main regional backer of the government of Mr Al Shara and wants the SDF to be dismantled. The group's demise would enhance Turkey's role in Syria and strengthen the domestic position of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The SDF has been the most powerful rival of the central government that replaced Bashar Al Assad's regime after Mr Al Shara led rebels into Damascus in December 2024. The SDF's importance as a US ally has diminished since then.