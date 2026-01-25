Ceasefire between Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces extended for 15 days

A ​four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which expired ‌on Saturday night, has been extended by 15 days, both sides said, offering a brief respite amid mounting tension.

Government troops have seized areas ​of northern and eastern territory in the past two weeks from the SDF in a rapid turn of events.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's forces were closing in on the last SDF strongholds earlier this week when he abruptly announced a ‌ceasefire, giving them until Saturday night to lay down arms and come up with a plan to integrate with Syria's army – or ‍to resume fighting.

Earlier on Saturday, a ‍Syrian official said the SDF had not responded to the government's attempts to reach out, while the SDF accused the government ⁠of moving towards escalation in a “systematic manner” through military build-ups.

However, about an hour before midnight, Syria's defence ministry announced that its forces would cease military operations for a further 15 days to support a continuing US operation to transfer ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.

The SDF said the agreement has been reached through international mediation, “while dialogue with Damascus continues”.

The new ceasefire took effect at 11pm local time, the ministry said.

Amid the instability and the SDF's withdrawal from ISIS prisons and camps that had been under their control, the US has sought to transfer detainees to neighbouring Iraq.

The sudden move to transfer ISIS members, thousands of whom are Iraqi citizens, reflects dangers associated with the background of some Syrian government troops, who previously belonged to extremist groups.

The US has been engaging in shuttle diplomacy to establish a lasting ceasefire and enable the integration of the SDF – which for years was Washington's main partner in Syria – into the state led by its new favoured ally, Mr A Shara.

As the Saturday deadline approached, SDF forces ⁠had reinforced their defensive ‌positions in the cities of Qamishli, Hasakah and Kobani for a possible fight, Kurdish security sources told Reuters.

The possible showdown is the culmination ⁠of rising tension over the past year.

Mr Al Shara, whose forces toppled the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, has pledged ⁠to bring all of Syria under state control – including SDF-held areas in the north-east.

But Kurdish authorities, who have run autonomous civilian and military institutions there for the past decade, have resisted joining up with his Islamist-led government.

After a year-end deadline for the merger passed with little progress, Syrian troops launched the offensive this month.

They swiftly captured two key Arab-majority provinces from the SDF, bringing key oilfields, hydroelectric dams and some centres holding ISIS fighters and affiliated civilians under government control.

