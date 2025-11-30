The Afghan immigrant accused of shooting National Guard members in Washington appears to have become radicalised after he moved to the US, the Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday.

Ms Noem said authorities believe the alleged gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was living in Washington state when he turned to extremism.

“We believe he was radicalised since he's been here in this country,” Ms Noem told NBC News. “We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we're going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members.”

Authorities have identified Mr Lakanwal, 29, as the suspect in Wednesday's shooting near the White House in which one National Guard member was killed and another critically wounded. The US President Donald Trump's administration has blamed a lack of vetting of Afghans and other foreign nationals under the Biden administration for the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference. AP

Mr Lakanwal entered the US in 2021 as part of the Biden administration's mass evacuation of Afghans who aided American forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan as the Taliban took power.

Mr Lakanwal, who was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan, was granted asylum in April by the Trump administration, a government file reviewed by Reuters showed.

Investigators are seeking more information from family members and others, Ms Noem said. She added that immigration officials would consider deporting people with active asylum cases if it was warranted.

RoboCop%3A%20Rogue%20City %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETeyon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENacon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%2FS%20and%20PC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

Seven%20Winters%20in%20Tehran %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%20%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Steffi%20Niederzoll%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Reyhaneh%20Jabbari%2C%20Shole%20Pakravan%2C%20Zar%20Amir%20Ebrahimi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Munfared, Fernando Jara (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dergham Athbah, Pat Dobbs, Mohamed Daggash 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Rajee, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri 7pm Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Kerless Del Roc, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner Pharoah King, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 8pm Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (D) 2,000m Winner Sauternes Al Maury, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000