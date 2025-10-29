Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
US President Donald Trump made the comments while on board Air Force One as he travelled to South Korea.
US President Donald Trump made the comments while on board Air Force One as he travelled to South Korea. Getty Images
US President Donald Trump made the comments while on board Air Force One as he travelled to South Korea. Getty Images
US President Donald Trump made the comments while on board Air Force One as he travelled to South Korea. Getty Images

News

US

Can Donald Trump run again? US President appears to rule out seeking third term

Experts say 'no wiggle room at all' under US Constitution

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

October 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged the constitutional limitations of running for a third term, saying it was a “sad thing” he couldn't do so.

“If you read it, it’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run,” Mr Trump said on board Air Force One while en route to South Korea. “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I've ever had.”

His comments came after House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had spoken to Mr Trump about the prospects of seeking a third term.

“Well, there’s the 22nd Amendment,” Mr Johnson said. “It's been a great run but I think the President knows, and he and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution.”

Trump 2028? Unlikely, according to the ‘constrictions of the US Constitution’. Bloomberg
Trump 2028? Unlikely, according to the ‘constrictions of the US Constitution’. Bloomberg

Following his election win last year, Mr Trump began floating the idea of running for a third term.

He suggested he deserved more than eight years because of “unfair” treatment during his first term, with attempts to impeach him. He has also hinted at ways of circumventing the constitutional limits.

Experts say, however, the US Constitution clearly prohibits US presidents from running for more than two terms.

Franklin D Roosevelt is the only president in US history to have served more than two terms. He held office for four terms, from 1933 until his death in 1945.

His extended tenure raised concerns about the concentration of presidential power.

“After Franklin Roosevelt was elected to four terms, we amended the Constitution to say that no president can run more than two terms and that's the 22nd Amendment,” Harry Kalven, an expert of constitutional law at the University of Chicago, told The National.

“It's very clear and there's really no wiggle room at all.”

The process of amending the Constitution, Mr Kalven explained, is intentionally difficult: a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would be required, followed by a ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Mr Johnson added: “I don't see a way to amend the Constitution, because it takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify.”

Mr Trump's supporters have alternately cheered and treated his remarks as playful bravado. The idea has even inspired campaign-style merchandise.

“The 'Trump 2028' cap is one of the most popular that's ever been produced,” Mr Johnson said. “And he has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire about the very prospect.”

A screengrab from the official Trump store, taken on October 29, 2025.
A screengrab from the official Trump store, taken on October 29, 2025.

The Official Trump Store continues to sell red Trump 2028 hats, T-shirts and drinks coolers. Mr Trump has even displayed the caps in the Oval Office.

The topic was ignited after comments by long-time ally Steve Bannon, who said in an interview that people “ought to just get accommodated” with the notion of a third Trump term.

“There’s many different alternatives,” Mr Bannon said when asked about the constitutional prohibitions. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”

Mr Trump has demonstrated an inclination towards expanding presidential authority, including using emergency powers to enforce anti-immigration measures and a broad use of executive orders.

Updated: October 29, 2025, 5:12 PM
Donald Trump

