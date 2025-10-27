US President Donald Trump poses with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. AFP
News

US

Donald Trump to announce 'great friendship' during visit to Japan

US President makes second stop of Asia tour before highly anticipated meeting with Chinese counterpart in South Korea

The National

October 27, 2025

  English
  Arabic

US President Donald Trump met Japanese Emperor Naruto after arriving in Tokyo on Monday, where he plans to announce a "great friendship" between his country and Japan during a meeting with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Speaking on board Air Force One as he flew from Malaysia, where he was attending the Association of South-East Asian Nations summit, Mr Trump said: “I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister. I hear phenomenal things [about her].”

One of the main points on the agenda during the meeting with Ms Takaichi on Tuesday will be Japan's agreement to invest $550 billion in the US, reached earlier this year under her predecessor, in exchange for lower trade tariffs.

Asked about reports that the two countries would announce a shipbuilding agreement, Mr Trump said the US wanted “more ships”. He added: “We lost that industry but we’ll get that industry back."

Tokyo is the second stop on Mr Trump's Asia tour after attending the Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. His trip concludes in South Korea, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Seoul on Thursday.

The focus of the Seoul leg is likely to be the US President's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – the first since Mr Trump began his second term in January and shook up the global economy by raising tariffs on imports from its major trade partners. The US and China announced a breakthrough in their trade dispute during negotiations in Malaysia at the weekend.

Two US military aircraft crashed in the South China Sea within an hour of each other on the first day of Mr Trump's tour.

The US Navy said a Sea Hawk helicopter went down at about 2.45pm on Sunday and an F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed soon afterwards. Both aircraft were operating from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, it said.

The crew of both were safe and in stable condition, the US Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

Mr Trump said the crashes were unusual and could be due to "bad fuel". The cause would likely be known soon, he told reporters en route to Japan.

China's Foreign Ministry offered humanitarian assistance to the US after the crashes, spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Updated: October 27, 2025, 11:13 AM
Donald TrumpJapan