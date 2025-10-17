Trump to host Zelenskyy in Washington after call with Putin

US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, as Kyiv seeks supplies of additional weapons including long-range missiles from America.

The US President has turned his attention to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which is approaching its fourth year, after a fragile ceasefire agreement was reached in the Gaza war.

It is Mr Zelenskyy's third visit to the White House since Mr Trump took office this year. The meeting is expected to focus on whether the US will agree to sell Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles – long-range weapons that would allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Mr Zelenskyy has long sought such weapons, saying it was the only way to pressure Russian into ending the war. Mr Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, voiced concern that giving Ukraine long-range weapons could provoke a direct US–Russia confrontation.

American officials have also said that such a move would deplete US stocks of the weapons.

"We need Tomahawks for the United States of America, too, a lot of them," Mr Trump said on Thursday. "So I don't know what we can do about that."

Russia has warned that such transfers would be a “red line” and would raise the risk of confrontation with another nuclear power.

The visit comes a day after Mr Trump held a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and announced that the two will meet in Budapest to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

A meeting of high-level advisers, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is expected to take place next week.

Mr Zelenskyy's visit comes amid renewed Russian drone and missile strikes on key Ukrainian cities, including a large-scale attack on eastern Ukraine that hit gas plants, causing widespread power cuts.

After a pause in early July, the US has resumed sending weapons to Ukraine worth $330 million.

Shipments have included 155mm artillery shells and several rocket launcher systems known as GMLRS, as well as other weapons systems.

During the meeting, Mr Zelenskyy is also expected to continue to urge the US to impose more economic sanctions on Russia, something Mr Trump has so far been reluctant to agree to.

The two leaders have had strained relations in the past. Mr Trump attacked the Ukrainian leader on his first visit in February, accusing him of being disrespectful and ungrateful to the US.

But last month, he said Ukraine could reclaim all of the territory seized by Russia. The shift came amid frustration with Mr Putin, who he invited to a summit in Alaska in August that ended without a deal.