Trump says 'we will get it done' ahead of meeting with Netanyahu aimed at ending Gaza war

President Donald Trump is set to host Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday to discuss a new US plan to end the war in Gaza.

The high-stakes meeting comes as the Israeli premier is under growing pressure to end the nearly two-year-old war, and follows a walkout by dozens of delegates at the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Sunday, Mr Trump hinted at a breakthrough.

"We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East," Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, without providing details.

"All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done," he wrote.

Mr Netanyahu on Sunday said he hoped the proposal would succeed because he wants to see the hostages released, the end of Hamas rule and the establishment of "a new future" for the region.

"Well, we're working on it," Mr Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

"It's not been finalised yet, but we're working with President Trump's team, actually, as we speak. And I hope we can."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Reuters Mr Netanyahu holds up a map which that he said shows Iran’s 'terror axis'. Getty Images via AFP Delegates walk out as the Israeli Prime Minister begins his speech. Photo: Bloomberg Mr Netanyahu said Israeli had 'hammered the Houthis' and 'crushed the bulk of Hamas's terror machine'. Getty Images via AFP Delegates leaving as Mr Netanyahu takes the podium at UN headquarters. Getty Images via AFP The UNGA hall before Mr Netanyahu's address, during which he said it would be 'sheer madness' to allow Palestinians to have their own state. The National Palestine's seat is empty as Mr Netanyahu speaks. AFP Mr Netanyahu's wife Sara, centre, listens to his speech. EPA

Mr Netanyahu arrived in the US on Thursday ahead of his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, where he gave a defiant speech vowing to press on with the war until Hamas is defeated.

More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in nearly two years, according to Gaza's health ministry, and much of the coastal enclave has been rendered uninhabitable.

Amid rising global concern over civilian casualties in Gaza and a humanitarian crisis, Western countries have recently joined a growing list of countries recognising a Palestinian state, drawing the intense anger of Mr Netanyahu.

He said that effort "rewards" Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 and taking hundreds hostage.

Mr Trump has echoed that position, and said the move was inconsequential.

Last week, the Trump administration presented a 21-point plan to Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday said the proposal was "in line with what has been agreed upon".

The plan calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all remaining Israeli hostages as the core elements.

It also includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and outlines Gaza’s postwar governance, which explicitly excludes Hamas. Instead, governance could be handled by qualified Palestinians, international experts, or under a transitional authority.

Reconstruction of Gaza – expected to take years – is also included, with funding from Arab and Muslim countries, as well as international organisations.

Aid would be allowed in, without restriction.

Crucially, the plan includes a US guarantee that Israel will not annex parts of the West Bank - a major demand from Arab states involved in these talks.

"I think we have a deal on Gaza," Mr Trump told reporters on Friday.

Mr Netanyahu, who vowed to "finish the job" in Gaza, did not address the issue of West Bank annexation in his UN speech.

Israel's longtime leader, who heads a right-wing government, has retained the backing of the US, Israel's most important ally.

But Mr Trump has recently shown signs of impatience.

On Thursday, Mr Trump announced that he would not "allow" Israel to annex the West Bank.

Some analysts, however, say Mr Trump's assertion was co-ordinated with Mr Netanyahu ahead of the visit, as it would take pressure off from the extreme elements of his coalition.

Monday's visit would be the fourth by Mr Netanyahu to the White House since Mr Trump became president for a second time this year.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills