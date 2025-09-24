Belgium calls for 'sanctions, sanctions, sanctions' on Israel

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told The National on Wednesday that sanctions are the only option to force Israel to change course in the Gaza war and accept the reality of a Palestinian state.

It is a position that was once marginal but is now gaining more traction in European countries. A dozen states, from Europe and elsewhere, this week recognised Palestine alongside Belgium in a French-led effort.

"I think there is only one thing to do: sanctions, sanctions, sanctions against the Israeli government," Mr Prevot, a centre-right politician, said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"It's not against the Israeli people, of course, and certainly not the Jewish community. It's really the only way to ever change the attitude of the Israeli government."

This month, the Belgian cabinet announced 12 sanctions against Israel, including a ban on the import of products originating from settlements. This would be in line with an International Court of Justice advisory opinion issued in July 2024.

Belgium had yet to receive a detailed answer to a letter sent with eight other EU states to the EU Commission, which oversees common trade policies, asking it to clarify its position on the ICJ opinion.

Take action now, discuss later

Unilateral measures on trade could lead to a clash with the EU Commission, but some states that are also preparing to ban trade with the occupied Palestinian territories, such as Ireland, have said they are covered by the ICJ advisory opinion.

What we are seeing with children, women, citizens, starving, it's totally unacceptable. That's a war crime. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot

Mr Prevot said the matters could be discussed at a later stage. "I prefer taking the initiative and maybe having discussion in the court after, than taking no action," he said.

Belgium is hoping to work with other EU countries, particularly the Netherlands and Luxembourg, for more impact. The adoption of sanctions against Israel requires, in certain instances, unanimity at the EU level to be implemented – a highly unlikely option due to Hungarian and Czech opposition.

However, Mr Prevot appeared optimistic that a proposal put forward recently by the European Commission to suspend a decade-old preferential tariff agreement with Israel could be adopted by a qualified majority – 55 per cent of member states and 65 per cent of the bloc's population.

"I think, and I hope, it will be possible to reach this qualified majority with like-minded countries," he said, echoing a position put forward by the Portuguese Foreign Minister, Paulo Rangel, in a recent interview with The National.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said a "Palestinian state will not arise. AP, File

The Israeli government has rejected the possibility of a Palestinian state, arguing it is a "gift to Hamas".

"A Palestinian state will not arise," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office posted on X.

The removal of Hamas from the Gaza Strip is one of many points put forward in a French-Saudi road map for the region that was endorsed by 142 states on September 12. The US and Israel were among the handful of states that did not endorse the New York declaration.

A 'strong political message'

It is Israel's rejection of Palestinian statehood that makes its recognition important, said Mr Prevot. "The fact Belgium has decided to join the group of countries recognising the state of Palestine was definitely a strong political message to the international community," he said.

He said he hoped that US President Donald Trump, who held a meeting with European and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss Gaza, would push Mr Netanyahu to reconsider.

"I count also on the US and the discussion that President Trump will have next week with the Prime Minister Netanyahu to have impact and influence on the Israeli government in order to change the situation," Mr Prevot said.

Belgium has made the political decision to recognise Palestine, but has said legal recognition will only enter into force when all of the hostages are freed and Hamas has left Gaza. This is to avoid recognition being "interpreted as a reward for terrorism", Mr Prevot said. The possible opening of a Belgian embassy in Ramallah would have to wait for the signing of a royal decree.

Israel has tried to dismiss recognition of Palestinian statehood by European countries by saying it is motivated by anti-Semitism or a desire by politicians to please Muslim immigrant populations. Mr Prevot rejected these claims, saying it was only linked to humanitarian concerns.

"What we are seeing with children, women, citizens, starving, it's totally unacceptable. That's a war crime," he said.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888