Ireland hopes to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements 'by summer'

Ireland wants to pass new laws banning the importing of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine "this summer", ending years of political wrangling over the issue, its Minister of State Thomas Byrne has said.

The bill was first proposed in 2018 only to be blocked by successive governments, but parties announced their support last year ahead of the 2024 general election.

It has since been the subject of much political scrutiny due to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. The was scrapped in January over fears it would not comply with EU law, but a new bill was tabled in May.

“We want to see it passed before the summer,” Mr Byrne said, speaking on RTE.

He blamed prospective delays on the opposition, which he said would put “amendment after amendment” to the legislation and that it would be “designed to push the boat out, designed to get something that can’t be done”.

“I certainly hope to have it done this summer, we want to do it,” Mr Byrne said.

Thomas Byrne said any delays to the legislation would be down to the opposition. AFP

The Irish government has been cautious about the idea of including trade in services in the legislation, arguing that this would be legally problematic, while the opposition led by Sinn Fein is pushing for more expansive measures.

Goods imported from Israel to Ireland in May 2024 were valued at almost €500 million.

The law would make Ireland the first EU country to outlaw the importing of goods from Israeli settlements. Campaigners hope Ireland's decision will inspire similar action in other pro-Palestine EU countries such as Spain, Luxembourg and Belgium, possibly paving the way for an EU-wide ban.

The draft legislation, once approved by the Cabinet, must then be sent to the Foreign Affairs Committee for scrutiny.

The government’s lower house is due to take its summer break in mid-July, but there have been calls from parties, including the Social Democrats, to have the lower house sit over the summer.

Mr Byrne was critical of lower house motions last week seeking to ban the Irish Central Bank from its role in approving Israeli government bonds, which followed a similar Sinn Fein motion in recent weeks.

He said the party is seeking to “tear apart the government, increase division in the country and is trying to use this to give political advantage for themselves”.

