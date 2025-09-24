Al Shara declares Syria’s return to the global stage in New York

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara told UN member states on Wednesday that his country is finally back on the global stage after years of marginalisation under the former regime of president Bashar Al Assad.

Mr Al Shara's appearance at the General Assembly in New York, the first for a Syrian president in almost six decades, also marks the last chapter of his transformation from a rebel leader into a politician.

"I come to you from Damascus, the capital of history and the cradle of civilisations, a beautiful country that has taught the world the meaning of civilisation," he said in his speech in the golden-walled historic hall.

"Syria, however, for 60 years, fell under repressive rule that disregarded the value of the territory it ruled over. For long years, we've suffered injustice and deprivation and oppression," the smiling, bearded leader told member states in a deep, slow voice. "Then we rose in claiming our dignity."

The President, 40, was welcomed warmly in New York this week, with several events organised by institutes and public relations partners – the main one being a conversation with a former US Army general who had once been his foe during the Iraq insurgency.

Syrians demonstrate in New York. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National

On the streets, many Syrians carried the three-starred flag of their homeland, from Times Square to the surroundings of the UN headquarters, where traditional dancing circles were organised as Mr Al Shara spoke.

“Our story is one of the lessons of history, and it is an embodiment of noble human meanings and values in this eternal struggle between good and evil,” he told world leaders.

“This announcement is the echo of a great people as well, a people who forged glory throughout the ages, who rose again from beneath the rubble to restore their rights and freedom and dignity."

Mr Al Shara spoke of plans for elections, the restoration of diplomatic relations, campaigns to lift Assad-era sanctions and the establishment of institutions as Syria forms itself into a "new state".

Syrians carrying their country's flag in New York. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National

During his brief speech to the General Assembly, Mr Al Shara condemned continued Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, although his criticism fell far short of other states that chastised Israel for its actions throughout the region amid the war in Gaza. Israel and Syria are negotiating a security pact that Mr Al Shara has said could soon yield results.

On the Gaza war, he said that Syria wished no other country had to endure the suffering that it had. “We are among the people most deeply aware of the horrors of war and destruction. For this reason, we stand firmly with the people of Gaza,” he said, to applause.

Best is yet to come

His presence in New York is also a major chapter in his own story, an evolution from rebel insurgent commander into a US ally now leading Syria.

In December, the US announced that Washington was removing the $10 million bounty offered for Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leader Mr Al Shara after a milestone meeting in Damascus.

On Monday, US Army Gen David Petraeus, who once led US forces chasing the former rebel commander, repeatedly described the Syrian leader as “impressive” and “fascinating” during their dialogue.

“The small, disciplined force defeats the large undisciplined one,” Mr Al Shara said when Mr Petraeus asked how he had managed to topple the Assad regime with relatively limited force. “Choosing the right time, choosing the right place to enter. We carried out quick and sudden strikes.”

Mr Petraeus responded that, “as a military man, this is impressive”. The former adversaries often interrupted each other with laughter, each commenting on the other’s military skills.

His mission, however, wasn’t all roses. Many observers have cast doubt on Mr Al Shara's government’s intentions, especially after ethnic violence on the coast and in Sweida.

“After so many years of war crimes committed with impunity, we wanted his assurances that killing and arbitrary detention will end and meaningful, inclusive dialogue will begin,” activist Ranim Ahmed said at a civil society event in New York.

“The world must ensure his promises become meaningful actions on the ground or we will continue to endure violence and the risk of civil war.”

President of Syria Ahmad Al Shara addresses the UN. AFP

Raya Homsi, a member of Families for Freedom, a women-led movement advocating for Syria’s disappeared, affirmed that if Syrians "don’t put an end to impunity, including the current crimes that are happening, the future that we hoped and worked and sacrificed our lives for will slip away".

Despite reservations from critics, Mr Al Shara appears to believe the best is yet to come for Syria.

"The Syrian story has not come to an end. It continues to write a new chapter entitled peace prosperity and development, and may the peace of God be upon you."

