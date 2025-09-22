Syria's Al Shara calls for new chapter in US ties as he meets former battlefield foe

President Ahmad Al Shara on Monday called for a new chapter in ties with the US as he discussed his vision of a new Syria with retired US Army Gen David Petraeus, who repeatedly described the Syrian leader as “impressive” and “fascinating”.

The Concordia Summit, which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, brought together two men once on opposite sides of a war: Mr Petraeus, who led the 2007 US “surge” in Iraq, and Mr Al Shara, who at the time was fighting American forces in the country.

During the event, Mr Al Shara made clear that Syria wants the US on its side. “There is a convergence of interests with America. Syria needs a new page,” he said, but warned that punitive measures would only deepen the country’s suffering. “The Syrian people must not be killed by sanctions a second time.”

The discussion highlighted Mr Al Shara's evolution from rebel insurgent commander into US ally now leading Syria.

In December, the US announced that Washington was removing the $10 million bounty offered for Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leader Ahmad Al Shara after a milestone meeting in Damascus.

“The small disciplined force defeats the large undisciplined one,” he said when Mr Petraeus asked how he had managed to topple the Assad regime with relatively limited force. “Choosing the right time, choosing the right place to enter. We carried out quick and sudden strikes.”

Mr Petraeus responded that, “as a military man, this is impressive”. The former adversaries often interrupted each other with laughter, each commenting on the other’s military skills.

Security deal

This is the first time a Syrian leader has attended a UN General Assembly since Nureddin Al Atassi did so in 1967, before the five-decade rule of the Assad family ended. The regime Bashar Al Assad was toppled last December in a rebel offensive led by Mr Al Shara.

Since then, the Syrian President has sought improved ties with western and Arab states, while treading carefully in his responses to Israeli military operations inside Syria. His UNGA appearance comes as Syria announces a long-awaited parliamentary election, scheduled for October 5.

Asked about Israel, Mr Al Shara said the two sides are negotiating a security deal that could pave the way for further relations. “Discussions are under way about the security agreement, and I believe we have reached advanced stages,” he said. “All that remains is for it to be crowned with an agreement that safeguards Syrian territory and addresses Israel’s concerns.”

He added: “If we succeed in that, we can then move on to discuss the future of the Golan Heights and relations with Israel. The ball is now in Israel’s and the international community’s court: does Israel truly have security concerns, or expansionist plans?”

Mr Al Shara claimed that Israel had launched 1,000 strikes against Syria since his forces took control in December, carried out more than 400 incursions, and bombed the presidential palace twice.

“We avoid entering into battle with anyone,” he explained. “We have phases now in negotiations with Israel, and the first step is Israel’s withdrawal to previous borders.”

When asked how he is managing the strain of his new role, Mr Al Shara said “God is with me”, adding that he has a great team. “I am a fan,” Mr Petraeus told Mr Al Shara.

